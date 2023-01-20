LP Senatorial candidate debunks defection to PDP in Delta

According to him, the good people of the zone should not be deceived by the said video of

The Delta North Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Barrister Ken Kanma has described his defection to PDP as a blatant falsehood which is calculated to trick only the gullible.

According to him, the good people of the zone should not be deceived by the said video of the alleged decampment, saying that he remains the Labour Party candidate and nothing would stop him.

Disclosing this in Ogwashi Uku on Friday, the senatorial flagbearer pointed out that his adversaries had earlier circulated an incomplete list and claimed that Labour Party had no candidate in the race adding that “the same Labour party they claimed has no candidate was the Labour party whose candidate they said was decamping to PDP”.

He assured the people of Delta North that he never decamped to PDP or any other party or ever had any intention to do so saying that it was absurd for any person to think of decamping from Labour Party to PDP in the State.

He said the opposition had earlier destroyed all his billboards before embarking on current campaign of deliberate misinformation.

Describing the destruction of the signboards as barbaric, Barr Kanma stated that politics was not a license for vandalism but a call to service that ought to bring out the autistic values of those who offer to service the public.

He assured the people of the district that the days of bench warming in the hallowed chamber was over as he intends to give very robust representation at the National Assembly if given the mandate.