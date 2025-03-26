NASC engages stakeholders
Latest News

Food security: NASC engages stakeholders to strengthen Nigeria’s seed system

Collins Nnabuife

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s seed sector as it hosts the 2025 Annual Early Generation Seed (EGS) planning and coordination meeting in Abuja.

The meeting, a key event in the nation’s agricultural calendar, brings together seed industry stakeholders to strategize on improving seed quality, availability, and overall food security.

Speaking at the opening session, Acting Director General of NASC, Dr Ishiak Khalid, highlighted the vital role of Early Generation Seeds (EGS) in Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

ALSO READ: Food security: Okpebholo’s administration allocates N70bn to agric

“We are here today not just to discuss seeds but to shape the future of Nigeria’s food security,” he stated, emphasising that high-quality seeds are the foundation of sustainable food production.

Related

Alleged KGB infiltration: Police in dilemma as Senator Natasha abandons petition

LP seeks AGF’s intervention over criminal prosecution of Julius Abure, others

Opposition coalition plotting to infiltrate Tinubu’s govt, Group alleges

A major highlight of the event was the announcement that Nigeria has officially joined the International Union for the Protection of New Plant Varieties (UPOV).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently signed the Instrument of Ascension, making Nigeria the 80th member of UPOV.

The membership, which will be formally recognized on March 27, 2025, is expected to boost investment in seed research, encourage plant breeders, and facilitate the development of climate-smart and nutrient-dense seed varieties.

Nigeria’s commitment to international best practices in seed production was further emphasized with its OECD Seed Schemes and International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) membership.

NASC also operates an ISTA-accredited laboratory, ensuring that Nigerian seeds meet global quality standards.

Over the next two days, experts and stakeholders will focus on critical issues affecting seed production, including, assessing EGS progress, strengthening partnerships, innovations in seed production, data-driven decision-making and policy reforms.

Khalid expressed gratitude to AGRA and the Gates Foundation for their continuous support in strengthening Nigeria’s seed sector.

“Their unwavering commitment to seed system development has been instrumental in making this meeting a reality,” he noted.

As discussions unfold, stakeholders have been urged to take bold steps in identifying solutions and ensuring effective implementation. The outcomes of this meeting will directly contribute to the National Food Security Agenda, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable agricultural development and self-sufficiency.

With these efforts, NASC aims to build a resilient seed system that guarantees food security for all Nigerians, aligning with the government’s long-term agricultural transformation goals.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

Emergency rule: Tinubu saved Rivers from anarchy, bloodshed — Lawyer

Wike has no regrets making Atiku lose, will do it again – Aide

Plateau govt, Israel partner to advance agriculture, technology, medicine

Shun divisive tendencies, Senator Lalong tells Nigerians

Natasha to Ezekwesili: ‘I apologise for the insults, you took them for us’

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×