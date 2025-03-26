Food security: NASC engages stakeholders to strengthen Nigeria’s seed system

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s seed sector as it hosts the 2025 Annual Early Generation Seed (EGS) planning and coordination meeting in Abuja.

The meeting, a key event in the nation’s agricultural calendar, brings together seed industry stakeholders to strategize on improving seed quality, availability, and overall food security.

Speaking at the opening session, Acting Director General of NASC, Dr Ishiak Khalid, highlighted the vital role of Early Generation Seeds (EGS) in Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

“We are here today not just to discuss seeds but to shape the future of Nigeria’s food security,” he stated, emphasising that high-quality seeds are the foundation of sustainable food production.

A major highlight of the event was the announcement that Nigeria has officially joined the International Union for the Protection of New Plant Varieties (UPOV).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently signed the Instrument of Ascension, making Nigeria the 80th member of UPOV.

The membership, which will be formally recognized on March 27, 2025, is expected to boost investment in seed research, encourage plant breeders, and facilitate the development of climate-smart and nutrient-dense seed varieties.

Nigeria’s commitment to international best practices in seed production was further emphasized with its OECD Seed Schemes and International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) membership.

NASC also operates an ISTA-accredited laboratory, ensuring that Nigerian seeds meet global quality standards.

Over the next two days, experts and stakeholders will focus on critical issues affecting seed production, including, assessing EGS progress, strengthening partnerships, innovations in seed production, data-driven decision-making and policy reforms.

Khalid expressed gratitude to AGRA and the Gates Foundation for their continuous support in strengthening Nigeria’s seed sector.

“Their unwavering commitment to seed system development has been instrumental in making this meeting a reality,” he noted.

As discussions unfold, stakeholders have been urged to take bold steps in identifying solutions and ensuring effective implementation. The outcomes of this meeting will directly contribute to the National Food Security Agenda, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable agricultural development and self-sufficiency.

With these efforts, NASC aims to build a resilient seed system that guarantees food security for all Nigerians, aligning with the government’s long-term agricultural transformation goals.

