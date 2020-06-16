Local council vice-chairman kidnapped in Adamawa State

Adamawa State police command has confirmed the kidnap of the vice-chairman of Shelleng Local Government Area, Mr Kama Lazarus Bhakta. In a phone chat with Tribune Online, the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said the police in conjunction with local hunters have mobilised and are currently on the trail of the [...]

In a phone chat with Tribune Online, the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said the police in conjunction with local hunters have mobilised and are currently on the trail of the kidnappers.

“I can confirm to you that the police as well as the local hunters have mobilized and are on the trail of the kidnappers. We will do our best till the victim is released and the perpetrators brought to justice,” he said.

Tribune Online learnt from sources in the local government that the gun-wielding men stormed the residence of the politician in the early hours of Tuesday and whisked him away.

“The kidnappers came in their numbers brandishing guns and made their way into the house of the politician at about 2 am on Tuesday.

“They fired shots into the air to announce their arrival and immediately whisked the politician away.

“The whole thing was so scary as no one could muster the courage to challenge the kidnappers who looked ready to waste anyone who dared them.

“The town is right now overtaken by grief because if the number 2 citizens in the local government are not safe, who is safe?” a source close to the politician asked.

Adamawa State is currently grappling with the scourge of social insecurity occasioned by the activities of kidnappers, armed robbery by a group of miscreants called “Shilla Boys” and the resurgence of communal clashes, making residents be in a continuous state of agitation.

The police command has been parading criminals associated with such violent crimes while residents have resorted to jungle justice in the face of the rising spate of crime in the state and the failure of authorities to nip the ugly development in the bud.