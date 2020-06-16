Local council vice-chairman kidnapped in Adamawa State
Adamawa State police command has confirmed the kidnap of the vice-chairman of Shelleng Local Government Area, Mr Kama Lazarus Bhakta.
In a phone chat with Tribune Online, the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said the police in conjunction with local hunters have mobilised and are currently on the trail of the kidnappers.
“I can confirm to you that the police as well as the local hunters have mobilized and are on the trail of the kidnappers. We will do our best till the victim is released and the perpetrators brought to justice,” he said.
Tribune Online learnt from sources in the local government that the gun-wielding men stormed the residence of the politician in the early hours of Tuesday and whisked him away.
“The kidnappers came in their numbers brandishing guns and made their way into the house of the politician at about 2 am on Tuesday.
ALSO READ: Wife of Eggon youth leader kidnapped in Nasarawa.
“They fired shots into the air to announce their arrival and immediately whisked the politician away.
“The whole thing was so scary as no one could muster the courage to challenge the kidnappers who looked ready to waste anyone who dared them.
“The town is right now overtaken by grief because if the number 2 citizens in the local government are not safe, who is safe?” a source close to the politician asked.
Adamawa State is currently grappling with the scourge of social insecurity occasioned by the activities of kidnappers, armed robbery by a group of miscreants called “Shilla Boys” and the resurgence of communal clashes, making residents be in a continuous state of agitation.
The police command has been parading criminals associated with such violent crimes while residents have resorted to jungle justice in the face of the rising spate of crime in the state and the failure of authorities to nip the ugly development in the bud.
QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!