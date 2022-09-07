Liz Truss appoints Kemi Badenoch as a cabinet member

By Adam Mosadioluwa

The new Prime  Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss has appointed a British politician of Nigerian descent, Kemi Badenoch, as a member of her newly reshuffled cabinet on Tuesday.

Kemi was appointed as the new Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade.

The appointment, which was contained in a tweet posted on the verified Twitter page of the UK Prime Minister, @10DowningStreet on Tuesday reads:

“Kemi Badenoch MP @KemiBadenoch has been appointed Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade @TradeGovUK.”

Acknowledging the appointment, Kemi took to her verified Twitter account to express her delight over the appointment.

The Conservative Party’s key member said she can’t wait to fully harness the potential of Britain to create more jobs and opportunities.

“Delighted to start my new job at @tradegovuk! Looking forward to unleashing Global Britain’s full potential so we can create more jobs, more growth and more opportunity across the UK 💪” she posted.

Kemi Badenoch has previously served as the Minister of State for Local Government, Faith and Communities and Minister of State for Equalities.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that Kemi Badenoch, who also contested for the position of the Conservative Party leader, was knocked out of the race to become the new Prime Minister by Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and the eventual winner, Liz Truss.



