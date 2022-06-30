Litup releases new EP, with hit single, All My Guys

Entertainment
By

Fast rising Nigerian singer Litup, Has release his EP- Litup which is a quick follow-up to his hit single ‘All My Guys’ that has enjoyed massive playtime on various music music platforms
@litupgramm

This talented artiste keeps showing he is a born talent, with positive vibes, lyrics, and melody. This was evident on his tracks, jumping on super mad beats produced by Nameless Production in the industry.The five (5) tracker showcases Litup’s unique talents in singing skills to create incredible music.

From “Nwa” to “Muluanya” to the popular “All My Guys” to “Imakwa” to “Billionare”, one fact is so evident that is, excellent fusion of a few trending genres and relatable lyrics.

