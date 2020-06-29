LG Polls: Taraba government declares three days public holiday 

Taraba State government has declared Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays to enable residents of the state to participate fully in the local government election slated for Tuesday, 30th, June 2020.

This was contained in a statement issued in the early hours of Monday by Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa.

According to the statement, “the work-free days are from Monday, 29 June 2020 to Wednesday, 1st of July, 2020.

“This is to enable civil servants in the state to travel to their respective wards and vote during the forthcoming local government elections.

“The governor also urged people of the state to be orderly, law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully while discharging their civic responsibilities.”

Tribune Online gathered that 17 political parties are expected on the ballots paper for the exercise, excluding the state leading opposition party, the All progressives Congress (APC) who had earlier in the month addressed a press conference in Jalingo that they were going to boycott the exercise due to inconveniences.

