Let’s come together, build united front, Kano APC chairman tells Shekarau faction

Kano State chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, has called on the faction loyal to former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau to join his group in building a united APC in the state.

Abbas waved the olive branch on Sunday during a stakeholders meeting held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, adding that misunderstanding is a normal phenomenon in any participatory democracy.

Recall that an Abuja division of Appeal Court last Thursday quashed the judgement of an Abuja Federal High Court that ruled in favour of Senator Shekarau-led faction that made Haruna Danzago’s chairman and upheld that of Ganduje’s ward and state congress.

But Abbas, therefore, urged Malam Shekarau and his team to throw their support behind his leadership to move the party forward.

According to him, “what happens between us and the Shekarau’s faction is nothing but internal party wrangling normal and known to participatory democracy.

“I think the era of the use of abusive words to settle matters is over and we should come together and build a united front that would stand the test of times.”

He further disclosed that in the spirit of reconciliation, he has directed all the wards chairmen, and their secretaries to go back and reconcile everyone at their levels, adding that this is an “era of forgiveness and reconciliation.”

