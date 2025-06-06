Lessons of Hajj

THE annual holy pilgrimage to Makkah and Medina by Muslims worldwide has remained a consistent global event for the last 15 centuries. It is the single largest world convention. It is the divine pilgrimage commanded for mankind. It is a profound act of spiritual worship that crowns the believers’ acts of Ibadah. It is the greatest tourist event in the world. It involves the largest commercial transactions globally. And it serves as the greatest world summit where issues of individual and collective interests are discussed, involving the high, the medium and the low.

But Hajj offers other multiplying benefits to Muslims, both as individuals and as a community of believers. It carries spiritual merits, as well as socio-economic, political and moral values, from which we have much to learn. Its many purposes are meant to teach us everlasting peace in Islam.

As a course of spiritual enrichment, Hajj represents a Muslim’s total submission to the will of Allah. It demonstrates the dedication of the faithful to their religion, involving personal, physical and financial burdens. At no other time or place in a Muslim’s life does one feel so intensely and confidently in the presence of the merciful, responsive, and loving God. The vividness of the experience and the elation felt during this personal connection to divine presence and grace (though conducted on a massive scale) are indescribable. At Arafat, the culmination of the Hajj rites, a Muslim’s devotional life reaches its peak. It is, indeed, the closest one can come spiritually to an encounter with God on earth.

That is why Muslims around the world are expected to submit wholly to the worship of Allah on the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah, which is Arafat Day. Most Muslims who are not on pilgrimage fast on this sacred day and pray fervently to savour its sanctity, a day when the Almighty answers prayers; when He draws closer to mankind and takes pride in us before the angels who once questioned our creation (Qur’an 2:30); a day when He shows satisfaction with our obedience as we gather on Mount Arafat in response to His call.

The eve of Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, symbolises the point where Adam and Eve reunited. It marks the meeting point for the children of Adam—black, white, red, brown; young, old; male, female; tall, short; rich, poor; powerful, and weak. It signifies the answer to Adam’s prayer (Qur’an 2:38) for Allah’s forgiveness over his sin of eating the forbidden fruit (Qur’an 2:35; 7:19). Hence, the continued forgiveness of the faithful on this day, the continued congregation of Muslims reenacting humanity’s reunion, brings profound spiritual benefit.

Moreover, Hajj is the greatest regular conference of peace known in human history. Peace is its dominant theme—peace with God, with one’s soul, and with all of creation. During Hajj, it is forbidden to harm anyone or anything. Peace must be maintained with fellow humans, animals, birds—even insects. Any form of disturbance, injury, or killing is strictly prohibited, especially when pilgrims are in the sacred state of Ihram.

Hajj also serves as a powerful demonstration of the universality of Islam and the brotherhood and equality among Muslims. From every walk of life, from all professions and classes, from every corner of the globe, Muslims gather in Makkah in response to God’s call. They wear the same simple attire, observe the same regulations, utter the same supplications, at the same time, in the same way and for the same purpose. There is no royalty, only loyalty to God. There is no aristocracy, only humility and devotion. This is Islam’s unparalleled contribution to racial harmony and the brotherhood of believers. It inspires in the faithful an unrivalled sense of solidarity, identification and belonging in a world often marked by alienation.

Indeed, Hajj symbolises the unity of Allah. The uniform way in which Hajj rites are performed reflects the oneness of God, the foundation upon which Islam, the religion of peace, is built. It confirms the unity of the global Muslim Ummah, as all engage in unified worship from morning till sunset.

Moreover, Hajj affirms the Muslim’s commitment to God. It reflects love, submission and readiness to forsake material comforts in His service.

Though Hajj is not tourism, it acquaints pilgrims with the spiritual and historical environment of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). It helps them appreciate the greatness of Allah through visits to the holy sites. It inspires the pilgrims and strengthens their faith.

The punctuality with which Hajj rites are performed, at the same time, same place, in the same way, teaches us to carry out other acts of worship with timeliness. We are reminded to pray promptly, pay Zakat annually and fast during Ramadan, among other duties.

Hajj commemorates the divine rituals observed by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Prophet Isma’il, who are known to have been the first pilgrims to the first House of God on earth, the Ka’bah in Makkah. It enlightens our hearts to always obey the tenets of Islam and instills in us the fear of Allah, motivating us to answer His call.

It also serves as a reminder of the grand assembly on the Day of Judgment, when all people will stand equal before God, awaiting their destiny, where no one can claim superiority by race or lineage. Hajj reminds us that Makkah alone has been honoured by God as the centre of monotheism since the time of Prophet Ibrahim, and that it will remain the centre of Islam, the religion of pure monotheism. Therefore, we should honour and follow those whom Allah has favoured with position, wealth, wisdom, and knowledge.

We also benefit from the virtues of endurance, perseverance, and restraint. With no fewer than three million pilgrims congregating to worship, immense tolerance is shown to maintain peace and order. Pilgrims support one another, offer help, and show love, demonstrating the true spirit of brotherhood.

There is no doubt that Hajj affirms Islam as the religion of mankind. It shows that Islam is the first and final religion, the religion of all ages. For such a vast and diverse crowd to gather annually in unified worship proves its wide acceptance globally. This highlights the universal nature of Islam as the religion for humanity (Qur’an 3:20, 86). Even when some parts of the world are prevented from attending due to political, economic or natural constraints, others still participate, demonstrating the global spirit of Islam.

Indeed, the lessons of Hajj are numerous. It is a kaleidoscopic global event whose benefits cannot be fully captured in a limited space. We can only pray that our numerous pilgrims make full use of this unique opportunity.

