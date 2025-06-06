The Nigeria of Our Dreams

Being the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture delivered by His Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike,

at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Thursday, 5th June, 2025.

It is with deep humility and a profound sense of honour that I stand before this distinguished gathering in the revered Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, to deliver the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture. This University is undeniably a citadel of knowledge, a bastion of progressive thought, and an enduring symbol of Nigeria’s intellectual and moral conscience, whose reputation for intellectual excellence and progressive activism has shaped the trajectory of Nigeria’s academic, political, and social evolution. To be invited to deliver the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture in this great institution is not merely a personal honour; it is a profound affirmation of the values I have long embraced and championed, viz, visionary governance, the sanctity of the rule of law, principled public service, and infrastructural transformation anchored in justice and equity. I thank the Governing Council and the University Management for this remarkable gesture, which I do not take for granted.

The wording of the invitation letter sent to me is not only a tribute but also a testament that, amidst the cacophony of misrepresentation and political distortion, there still exist hallowed grounds such as this one where truth, objectivity, and national purpose still thrive. That your University Council and Management unanimously selected me for this role, in recognition of my commitment to good governance, the rule of law, infrastructural development, and transformative leadership, is both reassuring and profoundly appreciated. In an era when leadership is often misunderstood or misjudged through partisan prisms, I consider your invitation a balm and your recognition, a vindication and a challenge.

Obafemi Awolowo University is more than an academic institution; it is a living idea, a place where minds are awakened, convictions are forged, and the future of Nigeria is endlessly interrogated. To speak here on “Nigeria of Our Dreams” is to engage in a conversation that transcends politics. It is to dare to imagine, and more importantly, to build, a nation anchored on discipline, equity, opportunity, and shared prosperity. Thank you, once again, for your confidence, your courage, and your faith not just in me, but in the possibility of a better Nigeria.

The Idea and Reality of Nigeria

Every great nation begins not as a fact, but as an idea, an aspiration born in the hearts and minds of those who dare to dream of something larger than themselves. Nigeria, as we know it today, was conceived in the crucible of a paradox: consummated by the colonial imperative of amalgamation, yet nurtured by the enduring hope of unity in diversity. From the very beginning, there has always existed a powerful dream that this vast land of many tongues and traditions would someday become a beacon of harmony, justice, and prosperity.

Nigeria did not emerge fully formed in 1960; rather, it was the culmination of centuries of historical currents, shaped by internal complexities and external interventions. The birth of the nation was both an end and a beginning, a long and winding journey toward self-realization. When the Union Jack was lowered and the green-white-green flag was hoisted on October 1, 1960, the air was electric with expectation. Across cities and villages, across boardrooms and marketplaces, there was a profound sense that something extraordinary was unfolding, that the political kingdom had finally arrived, bearing with it the promise of renewal, dignity, and glory.

Our founding fathers and the nationalists of that era did not merely seek power; they embodied a profound sense of mission. Men of vision, character, and competence respected across Africa and beyond stood at the helm, ready to chart a new course for their people. Their confidence in Nigeria’s potential was not misplaced. With vast natural resources, a vibrant and diverse populace, and an indomitable entrepreneurial spirit, Nigeria stood poised to assume its place as the economic powerhouse of Africa, the “Giant of Africa,” not just in name, but in action and impact.

There was an almost sacred belief that this new nation would carry the torch of freedom, not just for itself, but for all of Africa and the oppressed peoples of the world. The Nigeria of our dreams was not a mirage. It was and remains a living aspiration, built on pillars of justice, equity, and shared prosperity. It is a vision of a country where ethnicity does not trump talent, where competence, not connections, is the true currency of leadership, and where public office is not a personal privilege but a solemn trust.

What Went Wrong?

The Nigeria we see today is not the Nigeria we dreamt of. Somewhere between the ecstasy of independence and the stark realities of today, the dream faltered. We stumbled on the jagged rocks of corruption, danced too long with the ghosts of mediocrity, and surrendered too frequently to the paralyzing cynicism of despair. Our institutions, once envisioned as pillars of progress, have buckled under the weight of impunity and ethnicity. The rule of law is often treated as an inconvenience. The social contract has frayed, and the moral compass of leadership has spun wildly off course. The once vibrant hope of a united, thriving nation has dimmed in the eyes of many, especially our youth, whose immense potential now languishes in frustration or bleeds out through the desperate exit of the so-called “Japa” syndrome.

From the global spotlight in 1960, where Nigeria stood tall as a rising star, she has tragically become a cautionary tale, a dwarf in many respects. We were hailed as Africa’s beacon, rich in resources, vibrant in culture, and dynamic in population. But over six decades on, Nigeria has spectacularly underperformed and underachieved, so persistently and so profoundly that her name now evokes disbelief, pity, or ridicule in international circles. Consider India, our peer at independence, once a third-world nation grappling with poverty and colonial hangovers. Today, India builds aircraft, has developed a locally produced cervical cancer vaccine, and commands respect among the world’s naval powers with its homegrown aircraft carriers. India is now the world’s fourth-largest producer of passenger vehicles. In 2018–2019 alone, it rolled out over four million cars. And Nigeria? We do not even manufacture bicycles. This painful contrast underscores the consequences of missed opportunities, broken leadership, unenterprising citizenry and arrested development.

Every fault line imaginable is virtually cracking open. Insecurity festers across the land. Infrastructure lies in ruins. Our public school system is gasping for breath, and our economy is reeling under the weight of bad policies, runaway inflation, and a currency in free fall from a time when one dollar exchanged for one naira, to today, when over 1,500 naira chases a single dollar. The Nigerian passport has become a red flag at foreign airports. It is a symbol of suspicion rather than pride, our global image tarnished by decades of corruption, fraud, and state failure.

Our value system, once anchored on integrity and hard work, has been upended. The new gospel is money acquired at all costs, flaunted without shame. The youth, disillusioned and restless, are caught in a whirlwind of get-rich-quick schemes, internet fraud, ritualism, and other dark pursuits. Religious institutions, which ought to be moral beacons, have joined the parade. Wealth is worshipped from the pulpit. Celebrity pastors rival pop stars in flamboyance. Mosques and churches reserve front rows for convicted looters and notorious criminals. Even our sacred spaces have not been spared the rot.

We have watched this decay metastasize while many in high places looked the other way or worse, profited from the rot. The litany of woes is long, and for many Nigerians, the dream has faded into a nightmare. A sense of resignation has set in; a creeping hopelessness and a numbing despair. And yet, in the face of this bleak landscape, we must ask: Is all hope lost? Is this the end of the Nigerian story? Can we no longer dream of a nation that works, that cares, that inspires?

Reclaiming Nigeria’s Dream

Permit me to share my strong convictions with you. Yes, Nigeria can still rise and soar to the pinnacle of the hopes and glory that attended her upon her birth. We have the men, materials and resources to transport us to that zenith of rediscovery, blissful attainment and actualization of our potentials; that apogee of real development and prosperity for all our peoples.

Indeed, it is safe to say that many of the views people hold about Nigeria are shaped by deep misconceptions, judging the country as one might judge a lengthy book by its cover. But there is far more to Nigeria than what often meets the eye. Every country has had its share of trials, and though we grapple with flaws, setbacks, and a heavy national debt burden, Nigeria in its real sense is a beautiful nation blessed with astonishing natural landscapes, a dazzling array of cultures, and some of the most passionate, creative, and determined citizens on earth.

It is deeply saddening that Nigeria’s glory is often dimmed not by a lack of potential, but by the failures of those entrusted with power, and by a followership that has too often become passive. Still, being a Nigerian means a great deal. I count myself fortunate to be a citizen of the “Giant of Africa.” Our country, for all her troubles, remains an indispensable voice on the continent, an economic powerhouse and a cultural juggernaut. Though the present may seem bleak, the future remains open to transformation. It is not too late to turn this land of promise into a land of fulfillment.

To reclaim Nigeria’s dream, we must first reclaim our belief in the possibility of that dream. We must reject the defeatist narrative that nothing can change. Change does not come from the top alone; it bubbles up from the conviction of a determined people. The Nigeria of our dreams is not a utopia. It is a Nigeria that works. It is a Nigeria where merit trumps mediocrity, where justice flows like a river, and where every child, regardless of ethnic group, religion, tongue, or class, has the opportunity to live with dignity and die with honour.

It is a nation that listens to the heartbeat of its people and allows the soul of democracy to find expression, not only in periodic elections, but in the daily dignity of citizenship. It is a place where leaders are not predators on the public purse but custodians of the people’s trust; where leadership is purposeful, and followership is responsible. It is a nation where institutions are stronger than individuals; where the rule of law is not a slogan, but a sacred covenant.

Reclaiming Nigeria’s dream demands a rekindling of vision and values. We must reimagine the country not as victims of its history, but as architects of its destiny. We must rebuild trust between government and the governed, among ethnic nationalities, across faiths and generations. We must rediscover the dignity of labour, the sanctity of truth, and the strength of unity. Most of all, we must believe again that our country, however flawed, is not beyond redemption.

This work belongs to all of us. No one is too small to matter or too big to fail. Nigeria’s redemption will not be delivered by heroes on horseback, but by ordinary citizens doing extraordinary things: living with integrity, speaking truth to power, raising children with values, and holding firm to hope even when the night is long. The dream is not dead.

It merely sleeps, waiting for those bold enough, brave enough, and burdened enough to awaken it.

Elements of the Dream

If Reclaiming Nigeria’s Dream is the aspiration, then identifying the elements of that dream is the compass that points the way. The dream we speak of is not abstract or ethereal, it is rooted in tangible ideals and measurable goals. It finds expression in the structures, systems, and standards that define a functional and flourishing nation. These elements are the pillars upon which the Nigeria of our aspirations must be built. The underlisted elements are not exhaustive, but they offer a framework for the Nigeria we must build, one dream, many pillars. Each is necessary. None can be ignored. Together, they point to a destination that is both possible and worthy of our collective pursuit.

1. ON THE LEADERSHIP OF OUR DREAMS

Many scholars agree that the greatest challenge confronting Nigeria and chronically militating against her development is the plague of bad and mediocre leadership. Chinua Achebe, in his seminal work, The Trouble with Nigeria, graphically captured this challenge when he stated that the trouble with Nigeria is fairly and squarely the absence of proper leadership. This statement, damaging as it may appear, is extremely difficult to controvert. Our leaders have, in the main, emerged through self-serving conspiracies that have little or nothing to do with national interests and development. This has been the case in both military and civilian contexts.

In light of the foregoing, our country has ended up with leaders who were not prepared for leadership. Indeed, some of these leaders were ab initio, even reluctant to take on the mantle of leadership. Accordingly, Nigeria has substantially been infested with leaders without preparation, knowledge, courage, patriotism and character. Little wonder our country has spent too much time groping in the dark and fiddling with common nuggets of development such as basic infrastructure, primary healthcare, efficient democratic and judicial systems, and a functional economy.

A leader of our dreams must be one who is prepared to lead; one who has shown character and resilience in the face of challenges. He must be that person who believes in the infinite possibilities that the Nigerian Nation exemplifies while taking solid, proactive, logical and well-informed decisions that would maximally actualise her potential. This leader must have the courage and audacity to act, build, innovate and generally expand the frontiers of development with a hands-on approach that would emphasize excellence over mediocrity. Perhaps, more importantly, the leader of our dreams must create a society of free and responsible citizens whose potentials flow freely and free enterprise thrives.

YasarJarrar, in his book, The Sheik CEO, holds that the development of Dubai is fundamentally traceable to the great leadership of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the present leader of Dubai and his forebears. Through vision, resilience and discipline, they have transformed Dubai, an otherwise desert patch, into one of the most enchanting hubs for trade, commerce and leisure. It is instructive to quote YasarJarrar, to wit:

In 1985, oil revenue made up 50% of Dubai’s GDP. In 2009, it was just 5% and it has continued to decrease with a Bloomberg report in 2018 putting oil production at less than 1% of GDP, while tourism (to mention just one example) contributes close to 20% of GDP.

The foregoing abundantly demonstrates that whereas Dubai like Nigeria, is an oil producing country, its leaders, conscious of the fact that oil is a finite resource, decided to use the benefit of oil to proactively diversify the developmental trajectory of their economy, in such a way that as it currently stands, with or without oil, Dubai economy is unshakeable. This is how to plan, this is how to lead, this is the kind of leadership of the Nigeria of our dreams.

Let me make bold at this juncture to state that today in our country, we have such a leader in the person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. Our current president embodies a lot of the qualities that I have stated above. He has shown in several ways and at different times, a stout commitment to the enthronement of democracy in our country, to the extent of even putting his own life on the line in the process. He has shown great capacity for engendering development as captured in the unprecedently rapid and exponential development of Lagos state under his watch and even beyond. On his first day, upon being sworn in as President, he demonstrated rare courage by removing the hydra-headed fuel subsidy that was impoverishing generations of Nigerians and binding them into avoidable and perennial debt. Leaders before him all spoke about the evil of fuel subsidy, but none had the courage to dare the blackmail of removing it. Tinubu did and is fittingly grappling with the inevitable, unintended and sometimes orchestrated consequences of this removal. Today, our states have far more resources to develop, the debts are no longer piling and the price of petrol is gradually but steadily adjusting downwards in tandem with the forces of demand and supply and the strict implementation of regulatory conditionalities. The overwhelming cry of over-centralization of power and resources at the national level and the attendant abuse of the doctrine of federalism is being systematically addressed through the creation of zonal/regional commissions empowered to devolve developmental impetus to the respective zones and regions, so that power can truly return to the people. The security situation is being addressed through proper funding and the training and retraining of our army and other security forces. There is no doubt that with the recent Presidential approval for the recruitment of forest guards across the country to take charge of our forests, bandits and terrorists would no longer find incubation points and free territories to operate. Put simply, the era of banditry and terrorism would soon come to an end. These and many other policies and measures are being put together by the President to reposition our country on the path of progress and development.

Finally, let the point be made that no leader, no matter how endowed, equipped and selfless, can truly succeed without the support and cooperation of the citizenry. Nigerians must wake up from years of cynicism, indifference and hopelessness to embrace this new era of renewed hope ably led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. No nation has made any reasonable progress without the robust cooperation and collaboration of its leadership and followership. South Africa for instance, under Mandela, achieved independence and made progress as shown in his book, Long Walk to Freedom, through this cooperation. Dubai is recording all these great feats through synergy between its leadership and followership, for as Jarrar put it, “Dubai had a leader who acted quickly and decisively, not shaken by the challenge(s) and had his people backing him and believing in his vision”. The time for belief is here; the time for action is also here. Together with President Tinubu, we can as a people begin the real process of building the Nigeria of our dreams.

2. Infrastructural Development: Building the Foundations of Progress

Infrastructure is not merely about roads and bridges, it is about connecting destinies, unlocking potentials, and laying the physical and digital groundwork for national transformation. The Nigeria of our dreams cannot materialize without robust infrastructure. It is a place where a child in rural Zamfara should access the same quality of education, healthcare, and opportunity as one in urban Lagos. It is a nation where seamless transportation, uninterrupted power supply, and digital innovation are not luxuries but essentials, woven into the fabric of everyday life. Infrastructure is the architecture of equality; it delivers dignity, inclusion, productivity, and hope.

Even the strongest critic of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will agree that things are getting better as far as infrastructure is concerned. In this journey towards realizing the Nigeria of our dreams, it is both necessary and noble to acknowledge the efforts of President Tinubu. His Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a mantra, it is a bold recalibration of national priorities aimed at repositioning Nigeria on the path of sustainable development. Through massive investment in infrastructure, President Tinubu has demonstrated a commitment to tackling the inherited complexities of our federation with candour and courage. Without infrastructure, development is crippled; with it, progress is not only possible—it is inevitable. The road to the Nigeria we envision is paved, quite literally, with concrete investment in infrastructure, and with leadership bold enough to see it through. The rapid transformation of Abuja is a clear testimony to the President’s dedication to infrastructural revolution in Nigeria. It goes without saying that although I drive the process in Abuja, it would not have been possible without the overwhelming and ceaseless support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. Just within two years, Abuja has accelerated its evolution into a befitting modern city and capital of a great nation like Nigeria. The commendation of the President from both local commentators and international observers is soothing, to say the least

3. Democracy and Good Governance

At the heart of the Nigerian dream lies the vision of a thriving democratic culture, one that transcends periodic elections and manifests in everyday accountability, transparency, and active citizen participation. It is a dream rooted in the belief that leadership must be anchored on competence, integrity, and a genuine spirit of service. In this vision, public office is not a privilege to be exploited, but a sacred trust to be honoured, a platform for transformation, not self-enrichment. Good governance is the engine that drives this dream, ensuring that institutions function efficiently and equitably, and that the government remains responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people.

As we reflect on this noble ideal, let us be reminded that democracy, though the best form of government, is perhaps the most challenging to establish on firm footing and even more difficult to sustain. Democracy is not a potted plant that can simply be transported into any soil and expected to flourish without commitment, sacrifice, and vigilance. As Larry Diamond aptly stated, “It is one thing to get democracy. It is another thing, often more difficult, to keep it, to consolidate it, to breathe real life and meaning into it, to make it endure.” The Nigerian dream, therefore, calls us not just to wish for democracy, but to work for it—to build it daily through responsible leadership, engaged citizenship, and unyielding commitment to justice and equity.

4. The Rule of Law and Justice

A nation cannot flourish where laws are selectively applied and justice is for sale. The Nigeria we dream of is one where the rule of law is not merely enshrined in the constitution but enforced with courage and impartiality, without fear or favour. The law is the social contract that binds us together, the protector of the weak against the powerful, and the assurance that every citizen, rich or poor, powerful or powerless, can find refuge in its promise. Without it, a nation descends into chaos. Justice must never be commodified. We must therefore build institutions where no one is above the law, where laws are not mere suggestions but binding instruments of order and fairness. Central to this vision is an independent and courageous judiciary, immune from manipulation, and committed to safeguarding human rights and upholding justice for all.

5. Quality Education

At the core of the Nigerian dream lies the unwavering belief that qualitative and functional education is the bedrock of national development. It is the single most potent tool for transforming societies and empowering individuals to rise above the limitations of their circumstances. The dream envisions a system that nurtures young minds with the skills, values, and confidence required to shape the future, equipping them not just for survival but for leadership in a dynamic 21st-century world. From nursery school to the university level, education in the Nigeria of our dreams must be accessible, inclusive, and relevant, reaching every child regardless of geography, gender, financial status, or ability. In this vision, no child is left behind for lack of opportunity, or support.

Certainly, Nigeria, like many African nations, is beset by complex challenges, including sectionalism, militancy, insurgency, terrorism, and countless others that affect nearly every facet of national life. Yet, of all the solutions proffered, none is as far-reaching and transformative as education. A sound and dynamic educational system is the fountain from which the revitalization of every sector can flow, infusing governance, security, industry, and innovation with clarity, discipline, and purpose.

Indeed, no nation can develop beyond the quality of its education, and the strength of a people is deeply rooted in the strength of their learning systems. It is in recognition of this that I deeply commend the Visitor to this University, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing higher education in Nigeria. Through his Renewed Hope Agenda, bold and transformative interventions are reshaping the landscape of tertiary education, breathing new life into our institutions and restoring hope to millions. In this regard, for instance, the establishment of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is a landmark initiative that has provided much-needed financial relief to students, ensuring that no willing mind is denied access to quality education simply because of economic hardship. This is a monumental step towards realizing the Nigeria of our dreams, a nation built on knowledge, equity, and opportunity.

6. Health and Human Development

At the heart of the Nigerian dream is the unfailing commitment to the health and well-being of every citizen, grounded in the conviction that health is wealth, and that only healthy people possess the strength and clarity to dream big and the capacity to actualize those dreams.

We envision a Nigeria where health is not a privilege but a right, where hospitals are functional, medical professionals are valued and motivated, and where access to basic healthcare is guaranteed for all, not just the fortunate few. This vision moves beyond hospital walls to encompass access to clean water, proper sanitation, and a resilient public health system capable of responding decisively to crises.

As the largest Black nation on earth, we cannot ignore the sobering lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, which laid bare the fragility of our healthcare infrastructure and the urgency of placing healthcare at the epicentre of our national development strategy. A nation that aspires to greatness must first secure the health of its people, for it is only a strong, healthy population that can power a strong, thriving nation.

7. Economic Prosperity and Inclusive Growth

We dream of a Nigeria where prosperity is not the preserve of a privileged few but a shared reality that cuts across regions, social classes, and sectors. The Nigeria of our dreams is not only rich in potential but also rich in productivity, a country where industries thrive, jobs are created, and small and medium enterprises flourish under the enabling support of modern infrastructure, reliable power supply, accessible technology, and sound policies that fuel innovation and entrepreneurship. Critical to this vision is the creation of a citizenry empowered with self-reliance and control over critical aspects of their lives, food, shelter, education, and health, with the ultimate goal of eradicating poverty and underdevelopment. In such a society, economic dignity replaces dependency, and every Nigerian, regardless of origin, has the opportunity to pursue a meaningful and prosperous life.

The connection between economic empowerment and democratic development cannot be overstated. It has rightly been observed that “poverty is the principal obstacle to democratic development” and that “the future of democracy anywhere depends on the future of economic development.” Former President OlusegunObasanjo captured this truth succinctly during the 1992 Farm House Dialogue on Elements of Democracy in Nigeria when he declared: “Democracy will thrive when poverty, in all its facets, is eliminated or drastically reduced. Poverty, on the other hand, will be on the run when democratic practices and ethos become the order of the day.”

8. Security and National Cohesion

Security is the bedrock upon which every meaningful national aspiration must rest, for no dream can flourish in an atmosphere of fear or instability. At the heart of the Nigeria we envision is a society where every citizen feels safe in their homes, in their communities, and across the federation. Security, in this sense, transcends the mere absence of war or criminality; it encompasses the active presence of peace, justice, harmony, and a shared sense of national belonging. Ultimately, security is not just about protecting borders, it is about protecting hope. It is about building a society where every Nigerian can aspire, strive, and succeed without fear, a nation where peace is the norm, not the exception; where trust replaces suspicion, and unity silences the drumbeats of division.

Indeed, the primary essence of the state is to promote and sustain the political, social, and economic conditions that guarantee the welfare and well-being of its people. This fundamental obligation cannot be fulfilled unless the state succeeds in the effective maintenance of law and order. National security, therefore, is not a peripheral concern; it is central to the realization of the Nigeria of our dreams.

To build such a secure Nigeria, we must go beyond conventional strategies. We must tackle the root causes of insecurity, extremism, exclusion, marginalization, and historical grievances with courage and compassion. We must heal old wounds, foster mutual respect among all ethnic and religious groups, and ensure that no Nigerian feels left out of the national project.

9. Unity in Diversity

Fundamental to the Nigerian dream lies a profound recognition: our diversity is not a burden, but a blessing, a source of strength rather than division. Nigeria is a vibrant tapestry of ethnicities, languages, cultures, and faiths, and when this richness is harmonized, it becomes our most powerful asset. The Nigeria we dream of does not erase differences but celebrates them; it does not impose uniformity but inspires unity. It is a nation where identity is not a cause for conflict but a reason for pride, where every Nigerian, regardless of origin or creed, can confidently and boldly declare:

I pledge to Nigeria, my country,

To be faithful, loyal and honest,

To serve Nigeria with all my strength,

To defend her unity,

And uphold her honour and glory,

So help me God.

Yet, unity in diversity cannot thrive in the absence of trust. At the heart of many of Nigeria’s challenges is a deficit of trust between leaders and followers, ethnic groups, religious communities, and even neighbours. Rebuilding this trust requires more than lofty rhetoric; it demands honesty, transparency, fairness, and justice. Our national policies must be inclusive, participatory, and responsive to both current needs and historical grievances. Dialogue, not propaganda, must become our common language, and healing, not hostility, must shape our national journey. Only then can the beauty of our diversity be fully realized and transformed into a force for enduring unity and progress.

10. Cultural Renaissance and Moral Rebirth

We cannot build a great nation on broken foundations. While strong institutions, the executive, legislative, judiciary, security, educational, and financial, are vital to national development, they alone cannot carry the weight of a nation’s aspirations. The dream of Nigeria demands not just institutional reform, but a profound moral and cultural renaissance. We must rediscover the soul of our nation.

This renaissance begins with the rebuilding of our moral and ethical infrastructure. Integrity must no longer be optional; it must be taught in schools, modeled by leaders, and rewarded by society. We need a national ethos grounded in service, sacrifice, and shared purpose. We must return to the timeless values that once defined us: honesty, hard work, mutual respect, and community spirit.

Nigeria of our dreams is one where our cultural heritage is preserved, our stories are told with pride, and our values form the moral compass that guides both leadership and followership. Only then can we build a society where progress is not just measured by infrastructure, but by character, a nation that is not only prosperous, but principled.

11. Strengthening Local Government and Community Resilience

True renewal begins at the grassroots. Without functional, transparent, and empowered local governments, the dream of national transformation will remain a distant illusion. The Nigeria of our dreams is one where development does not hover above in abstraction, but reaches the very doorsteps of the people, through decentralized governance, fiscal responsibility, and vibrant, community-led initiatives.

The status, structure, staffing, operations, and funding of the local government system are not mere administrative concerns—they are central to the survival and consolidation of democracy itself. As Professor Adebayo Adedeji rightly observed, “No democracy can become dynamic and sustainable if the systems of governance at the grassroots level are not solidly people-centred, participatory and accountable.”

The Call of History

There comes a moment in the life of every generation when it is summoned by history to make a choice. It is not the kind of choice that waits patiently or repeats itself without consequence. It is a defining moment, a crossroads between complacency and courage, between despair and hope. That moment is now. And the nation that calls us is Nigeria, bruised, perhaps battered, but never broken. Her voice is rising above the din of disillusionment, summoning her sons and daughters, at home and abroad, not to mourn her fate, but to mold her future.

The call of history is not merely to remember the glories of yesterday or critique the failures of today. It is a call to rise, to act, to believe. It calls us to abandon the paralysis of cynicism and embrace the transforming power of hope. It insists that change is not the miracle of the privileged few, but the mission of the willing many. No nation ever stumbled into greatness; it is always carved by the resolute hands of those who dared to dream and refused to give up.

We must believe again. Not in a shallow patriotism that paints over cracks, but in a resilient faith that confronts our flaws and fights to heal them. We must dare to hope again. Not because the times are kind, but because hope itself is a revolutionary act in times like these. And above all, we must act not because it is convenient, but because it is essential. History does not remember those who watched; it remembers those who built.

This call is not abstract; it is personal. It demands something of each of us. Whether you are a teacher shaping young minds, a trader fueling the economy, a doctor saving lives, an artist stirring conscience, or a public servant shaping policy, your role matters. The future is not waiting for heroes, it is waiting for people like you and me, men and women willing to do extraordinary things. We are the hope we seek. We are the builders we long for. If Nigeria will rise, it will rise because we stood up and refused to let her fall.

So let us answer the call not in the comfort of someday, but in the urgency of now. Let us write a new story, not of how Nigeria collapsed under the weight of its contradictions, but of how it rose on the strength of its convictions. Let us leave to the next generation not our regrets, but our resolve.

Conclusion

Let me conclude by once again expressing my deepest gratitude to the Governing Council and Management of this great citadel of learning. By granting me the honour of this platform, you have not merely recognized a name or a title, you have affirmed a journey, a purpose, a commitment to nation-building. In choosing to see value in the work I do, you have not just stood apart, you have stood tall. You have not misunderstood my service; you have amplified its meaning. For this singular act of affirmation, I remain profoundly grateful. But this moment is not about me. It is about us all of us. It is a summons to rise, to rebuild, and to believe once more in the infinite possibility of a united Nigeria.

Nigeria of our dreams will not fall into our laps by wishing; it will be won by working. It will demand of us not only passion, but patience. Not only inspiration, but perspiration. Not only courage in moments of glory, but character in seasons of testing. Let us therefore rise not as spectators clapping from the sidelines, but as architects laying brick upon brick. Let us rise above cynicism and mediocrity, and embrace vision, sacrifice, and purpose. Let us dare to believe that greatness is not beyond us, but within us, waiting to be awakened.

Let history record that we gathered here not to mourn what Nigeria has become, but to proclaim what Nigeria must be. So, let us arise with clear eyes and committed hearts to build, to serve, and to dream again.

Long live Obafemi Awolowo University.

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Thank you.

