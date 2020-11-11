Lesson from America

One clear lesson that was learnt from the recent United States of America’s Presidential election is that politics and politicians are the same in attitude and act everywhere on earth. Whether in Africa, America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, Middle East or Oceania, they do not accept defeat even it is very clear that they have lost.

US President, Donald Trump’s attempted to re-write the political history of America, leading to a poor portrayal of the America which the whole world looks up to. Never again shall they stand up to criticise other countries. This is too bad for the United States of America.

Barr. Ayo Olalere,

Ibadan

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…

NEWS ANALYSIS: Arewa House Parley: Any 2023 Connection?

THE crème de la crème converged on Kaduna on Saturday for an epochal 50th anniversary of Arewa House, otherwise referred to as the Centre for Historical Documentation and Research. Apart from the stimulating lecture delivered by the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the occasion brought together a galaxy of politicians of different affiliations, academics, former top military brass and foremost traditional rulers from the entire 19 states making up the northern axis of the country…