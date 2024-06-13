In celebration of the 2024 World Environment Day, Lekki Deep Sea Port planted 200 coconut trees in Itoke Community towards the restoration of the land ecosystem and to combat climate change within the area.

Delivering his welcome remarks during the event, the Chief Operating Officer, Lekki Port, Laurence Smith, explained that the decision to come up with the coconut planting initiative aligns with Lekki Port’s commitment to restoring the ecosystem to its original state.

Smith noted that Lekki Port will continue to prioritise the safety of the environment and the communities where it operates by implementing ideas that will make lives livable and impact their livelihood positively.

Also speaking at the event, the General Manager, Lagos State Coconut Development Authority (LASCODA), Dapo Olakulehin, affirmed the commitment of the Lagos State government to promoting coconut heritage and restoring the environment.

While applauding the management of Lekki Port for supporting the state government in the drive toward restoring the ecosystem through the planting of coconut trees, Olakulehin noted that the government will continue to take action that will not only engender environmental sustainability but also help bring back people’s livelihood.

“I would like to appreciate the management of Lekki Port for seeing the vision to restore the land through coconut plantation. The Lagos State government is so passionate about coconuts and that explains why an agency has been created for the promotion of coconuts in all ramifications. What we are doing here, is not only to restore the environment but also to touch the livelihood of thousands of people who depend on fishery and coconut,” he said.

In her remarks, the Zonal Director, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) Mrs Yetunde Atoyebi, who commended Lekki Port for acting responsibly, stated that corporate organisations should collaborate with the government to safeguard the environment.

“When we come back in five years to see what we have planted today, we will be marvelled that all the seedlings would have grown to be coconut trees. Of course, it is the communities that will reap the fruit of today because they would have ended up leaving behind a better ecosystem for generations to come,” Atoyebi added.

While highlighting the benefits of coconut planting including the prevention of flooding, protection of shorelines and restoration of means of people’s livelihood, she charged the communities to take the initiative as their own by ensuring that it becomes a legacy.

On his part, Baale, Itoke Community, Chief Lateef Shokoya, lauded the management of Lekki Port for taking actions that best serve the interest of the people living within the Ibeju-Lekki axis through different initiatives.

The event was attended by representatives of regulatory agencies at the port including the Nigerian Ports Authority, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Police Force as well as residents of Itoke and Idotun communities. The container terminal operator, Lekki Freeport Terminal and the zone operator, Lagos Free Zone Company, were also represented.

Read Also: Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria — Aiyedatiwa