Legendary Edition: Native Carnival lights up culture with timeless celebration

The city of Port Harcourt came alive as the Native Carnival – Legendary Edition brought together thousands of culture lovers, creatives, and thrill seekers in a spectacular FATHER’S DAY celebration that will be remembered for years.

Held under the theme LEGENDARY EDITION, this year’s carnival wasn’t just an event, it was a vibrant tribute to heritage, storytelling, the magic of our shared traditions and a special celebration for our FATHERS.

From the colourful parades to the resonant rhythms of native drums during the outstanding Wrestling, the carnival showcased a stunning fusion of tradition and creativity.

Every costume, performance, and delicacy told a story – one that connected generations and reminded us of the richness embedded in our roots.

This edition stood out for its deep cultural immersion and Attendees were transported into a living museum of diverse traditions, each tribe telling its story through dance, music, attire, and food. Stalls brimmed with native delicacies – the smoky aroma of roasted bushmeat, the colourful plates of ofe nsala, ekpang nkukwo, tuwo shinkafa, and many more – drawing long lines and satisfied smiles.

More than entertainment, the Legendary Edition served as a platform for promoting culture, preserving forgotten traditions, and honouring the legendary MALE custodians of our heritage. Cultural icons and community leaders graced the stage, being part of this great showcase that rekindled pride in our origins and a renewed sense of identity.

From children in traditional attire to elders speaking ancient proverbs and chanting during the “Egelege”.

Electrifying performances from A- list African artists involving the likes of STYL- PLUS, EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM, Kella Kayy and more had the air charged with authenticity and artistic expression. Social media lit up with moments that trended across platforms, proving that heritage, when celebrated boldly, is not only powerful, it’s magnetic.

The Native Carnival has once again proven that culture is not just a thing of the past. It is living, breathing, and evolving – and when given a stage, it shines.

As the curtains fall on this Legendary Edition, one truth remains clear: Our roots run deep. Our stories are gold. And our culture is forever legendary.

Native Carnival is no longer an event it is now our CULTURE!

