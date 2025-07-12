Oladigbolu, grandson of Alaafin, bags African Entrepreneur Award

…dedicates prize to new Alaafin of Oyo

In a dazzling celebration of enterprise and heritage, Prince Kolade Afeez Siyanbola Oladigbolu, grandson of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu, was on Saturday night named the African Entrepreneur of the Year at the prestigious 2025 African Illustrious Awards.

The grand ceremony, held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, attracted leading figures from business, culture, and public life.

The award recognised the Oyo prince’s dynamic ventures across maritime, real estate, energy, and philanthropy, as well as his unwavering commitment to uplifting lives through entrepreneurship and social impact.

Speaking after accepting the honour before an applauding audience, Prince Oladigbolu paid tribute to the royal family’s storied lineage and to the current Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, whom he hailed as an inspiring guide for the people of Oyo and beyond.

“This award is a powerful reminder that every dream rooted in service and integrity is attainable. I accept it not merely for myself, but on behalf of the great Oyo royal house and the countless young Africans striving to make a difference,” he said.

He continued: “I dedicate it to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, whose leadership continues to guide us all, and to my grandfather, Oba Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu, whose legacy still lights our path.”

Reflecting on his personal journey and vision, Oladigbolu said: “For me, entrepreneurship is about building people, creating opportunities, and improving lives. I am humbled that our work through Royal Colony Homes, Ocean Track, Alkafiz Energy, KAF Foundation, and other initiatives has touched lives and inspired hope across communities.

“This honour calls us to do even more, to keep believing in Africa’s greatness. My sincere thanks to My Media Africa, my team, my family, and above all, God. Together, let us keep building an Africa our children will be proud of.”

The African Illustrious Awards, organised annually by My Media Africa, is among the continent’s foremost platforms for celebrating exceptional achievements in leadership, innovation, philanthropy, academia, agriculture, technology, and community development.

Presenting the award, a representative of the organisers described Prince Oladigbolu as a rare breed who “embodies the spirit of African entrepreneurship, combining innovation, leadership, and a deep sense of responsibility to society.”

They noted that recipients are chosen through a rigorous vetting process designed to highlight only the most impactful changemakers.

Prince Oladigbolu’s triumph is the latest chapter in a remarkable life shaped by royal heritage, global experience, and a passion for social progress.

Born into the distinguished Oyo royal house, he is the son of Prince Azeez Akano Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu, the only son of Ayaba Omowe, and grandson of Oba Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu, the 40th Alaafin of Oyo.

His family ties also connect him to the immediate past Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, and the current Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, his first cousin.

Educated at the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology in Lagos and later at the Regional Maritime University in Accra, Ghana, Oladigbolu embarked on his career as a transatlantic seafarer, rising to the rank of third officer aboard sea-going vessels.

This maritime foundation sparked a wave of business initiatives that have since flourished across several industries. Today, he leads Royal Colony Homes Limited, a real estate company pioneering accessible housing through innovative payment schemes.

As chairman of Ocean Track Holdings, he oversees one of Nigeria’s notable marine equipment suppliers, while his firm, Alkafiz Energy Limited, makes critical contributions in the energy sector.

His portfolio also includes Captain Black Heavy Duty (CCL) and Afcom Media Limited, which integrate education, cultural advocacy, and media creativity to promote development and preserve heritage.

Beyond business, Oladigbolu drives grassroots impact through the KAF Foundation, which champions youth empowerment, gender equality, and social cohesion, particularly in underserved communities of western and northern Nigeria.

A forward-thinking advocate of youth participation and a pioneer in Nigeria’s digital investment landscape, Oladigbolu remains committed to economic transformation, cultural pride, and national unity.

The 2025 African Illustrious Awards further cement his reputation as a visionary who bridges tradition and modernity, proving that entrepreneurial success and social responsibility can go hand in hand.

As the spotlight shone on him Saturday night, his words resonated as both inspiration and challenge, a call to action for a generation determined to build an Africa that future generations can inherit with pride.

