Biography of Lawrence Ozeh

Lawrence Ozeh is a Nigerian internet entrepreneur. He was born on July 10, 1995. He is the founder and CEO of Rankfasta, a well-known SEO marketing firm established in February 2022 that Vanguard Newspaper predicted will be the largest SEO marketing firm in Nigeria. He was rated by TribuneOnline as one of the most technologically inventive Nigerians. He was also named one of the top 10 most significant Nigerian online entrepreneurs in 2022 by PremiumTimes.

Occupation and Career of Lawrence Ozeh

Lawrence Ozeh is an internet entrepreneur. In Nigeria’s digital marketing space, he is regarded as one of the best SEO experts. In February 2022, he started a company called Rankfasta. Rankfasta is an SEO marketing company in Nigeria. They assist businesses in improving their Google rankings and attracting more clients. Lawrence Ozeh is one of Nigeria’s top SEO specialists and a skilled internet entrepreneur who uses contentious marketing well.

Lawrence Ozeh’s birthdate, academic background, and personal life

Lawrence Ozeh, who was born on July 10th, 1995, grew up in Aguleri. He attended Premier Primary School in Aguleri and afterwards completed his senior school at All Hallows Seminary. 2017 saw the completion of his undergraduate studies at Anambra State University.

Lawrence Ozeh, luckily or sadly, did not finish his course work. This did not, however, prevent him from achieving his objectives. He departed on his own to pursue his passion in the area of digital marketing.

Networth of Lawrence Ozeh

Lawrence Ozeh has a $93 million net worth. He is the owner of the highly profitable businesses Rankfasta and Nelogram. Lawrence Ozeh is a successful internet entrepreneur who has earned a sizable sum of money online via several side businesses. In Aguleri, he is the richest person.

Links to Lawrence Ozeh’s Social Media

Lawrence Ozeh is on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/ozehlaw and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ozehlaw. His company website is https://rankfasta.com