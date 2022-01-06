Lawmaker cautions students against consumption of illicit drugs

A Federal Lawmaker representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Local Government Areas, Hon. Livinus Makwe, has advised students to desist from consuming illicit drugs and other banned substances that can destroy their future.

The students received the charge when the lawmaker commissioned over 15 blocks of classroom he attracted to some schools in his constituency recently.

The beneficiary schools include: Ishiagu Central School, Comprehensive Secondary School Akaeze, Ishiagu High school and Federal College of Forestry Resource Management Ishiagu, Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State.

Makwe further charged the students to focus more on their education in order to be useful in the society instead of engaging in cultism and other social vices.

He said equipping the classrooms with state-of-the-art chairs and modern boards was part of his contribution towards the uplift of education in the constituency.

He charged the schools to make judicious use of the facilities and ensure their maintenance at all times.

Earlier, the chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA) chairman of Ishiagu High School thanked the lawmaker for coming to the aid of the school.

According to him, the school was facing acute shortages of classrooms as two classrooms in the school already had their roofs blown off by the winds.

He noted that the school has produced great individuals in the country including former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim and a serving Minister, Samson Uche Ogar.

The lawmaker also distributed school bags and exercise books to the students during the visits.

