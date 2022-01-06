See, think beyond your certificate, Esep Le- Berger graduates told

THE graduating students of Esep-Le-Berger University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, have been charged to see and think beyond their certificates.

Making the statement was the guest speaker, Dr Oladimeji Abiodun Ashade, at the seventh convocation ceremony of the university, held recently.

According to him, “graduates who cannot solve problems are liabilities.”

In his lecture titled, “Education, Graduation and Relevance in the New Normal,” Dr Ashade said “one of the major reasons most graduates are poor is that they cannot see and think beyond their certificates.”

He noted that the Corona virus pandemic had brought the new normal, which had changed and affected the entire world, bringing it to a whole new level of operations.

“The world is currently battling a pandemic that has radically transformed the status quo; prompting new lifestyles.

“With this new normal, only individuals and organisations that are innovative will remain relevant and thrive in the workplace or in business,” Ashade said.

The guest speaker noted that applying for jobs today is becoming pretty difficult as the world is becoming more digitised, hence the need to be a job creator through innovations and ingenuity.

He charged the graduating students to be job creators, saying, “creating jobs is crucial, but placing them on the digital space is more important, if you want to be rich and relevant in this new normal era.”

The highlight of the convocation ceremony was the award of excellence to students who distinguished themselves in their studies.

The recipients of the awards were Iye Oluwaseun as the overall best student from the Department of Accounting as well as Dauda Suliyat; best student in Business Administration Department; Adefemi Aramide, Mass Communication Department, Aledara Churchill, Politics and International Relations Department, Adegbile Barakat, Economics Department, Alade Michael,Sociology and Government Department and Bankole Isaac, Computer Science Department.

While responding on behalf of other students, the overall best student, Iye Oluwaseun appreciated the university’s academic staff for the knowledge imparted on them and lauded the management’s efforts in breeding sound and positive minds as well as their parents for their sacrifices.

Dignitaries present at the event were the founder/proprietor of the institution, Germain Ganlonon; registrar, Charles Ijisakin, academic director, Gbenga Akande, deans of faculties, heads of departments, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.