Lawmaker calls for more attention to psychiatric hospitals

Sen. Ibrahim Gobir, representing Sokoto East senatorial district Sokoto, has called for increased government attention to psychiatric facilities in order to ensure desirable impacts in the administration of mental health across the country.

Gobir, a member of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) and current Chairman Senate Committee on Intelligence and Security, made the call on Tuesday when he visited Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital (FNPH) Kware in Sokoto State.

The Lawmaker expressed satisfaction over the state of facilities and good managerial leadership of Dr Shehu Sale that transformed all activities in FNPH Kware for the better in compliance with modern standards.

”I am delighted with the level of development so far recorded in the hospital under the leadership of able Board Chairman, Dr Iheanyi Nwachuku and Medical Director, Dr Shehu Sale.

”I am overwhelmed with the modern state-of-the-art equipment, manpower and infrastructural facilities in the hospital.

“This has demonstrated Dr Sale’s commitment to the development of the hospital and the speciality which will surely translate to enhanced productivity and efficient services to the population as well as the overall development of mental health,” Gobir said.

He further expressed his impression with what is on the ground at FNPH Kware in recognition of how the institution started and now become an excellent place.

”Kware Hospital has good hands, modern tools and facilities besides being the cheapest in the country.

Gobir assured to partner with legislative from the state and others in the National Assembly to facilitates more government attention to sustain the laudable initiatives and routine activities in the hospital.

Responding, Dr Sale commended Sen. Gobir for the visit which he said had demonstrated his concern and urged him to use his position in facilitating more development to the hospital.

The Medical Director said Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) and Rep. Ahmad Kalambaina have facilitated infrastructural projects in the FNPH Kware through their constituency projects allocation which greatly enhance hospital’s face-lift.

”FNPH Kware is fully accredited with Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria and met the requirements of speciality training of medical doctors across the country beside running School of Post Basic Nursing in Psychiatric. ” Dr Sale said.

The Medical Director commended the federal government for supporting the hospital and appealed for the release of appropriated funds to the psychiatric hospital.

Sale called on people to access the facility and cautioned them against seeking alternative therapy and patronising unprofessional healers.

The Medical Director, also a Consultant Psychiatrist, enjoined people to access the facility and cautioned them against seeking alternative therapy and patronising unprofessional healers adding that accessing mental health at early stage help to solve the perceived challenges.

He decried that mental health has not been given adequate attention globally, compared to other areas such as HIV/AIDS and Malaria.

Dr Sale along with other Directors went round with visiting Senator to inspect hospital wards and other departments.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE