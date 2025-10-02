Vance downplays US govt shutdown, says it won’t last long 

United States Vice President JD Vance has played down fears over the ongoing federal government shutdown, expressing confidence that the deadlock on Capitol Hill will be resolved soon.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday, Vance said, “I actually don’t think it’s going to be that long of a shutdown,” while noting that he is in talks with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers to reach a compromise.

The federal government officially entered a shutdown at 12:01 a.m. after Congress failed to agree on competing spending bills. The standoff has already led to warnings of mass federal worker layoffs, with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) confirming that job cuts could begin within days if the impasse continues.

Despite the disruption, Vance assured Americans that the administration is working to limit the impact on essential services. He also dismissed suggestions that layoffs would be politically targeted, saying the government’s focus is on keeping critical services running.

Meanwhile, the White House announced the cancellation of nearly $8 billion in energy funding tied to climate projects, while Social Security payments for more than 74 million beneficiaries will remain on schedule throughout the shutdown. Federal courts will also continue operating at least until October 17.

Vance, however, struck an optimistic tone, stressing that bipartisan cooperation could end the shutdown soon. “We’re not targeting agencies based on politics,” he said. “The people’s government must continue to function.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE