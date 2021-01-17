Late Gana’s loyalists attack three persons, burn houses in Benue community

Bandits suspected to be loyal to the late Benue terrorist leader, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana at the weekend stormed Dyom village near Senga community in Katsina-Alla local government area of the state and attacked three people.

The bandits who were reported to be in military camouflage were said to have burnt down some houses during the attack.

Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday.

Hemba, however, said that the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke who promptly swung to action arrested two of the bandits.

Hemba said the bandits had sneaked into the village, shot sporadically and bunt down people’s houses.

“These were armed men in military camouflage said to be loyalists of the late Gana. They stormed the area, shot at three persons and also burnt down houses in the community.

“Luckily while this was going on information reached personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke who stormed the area and apprehended two of the armed men and also recovered their weapons which included live ammunition and an AK47 rifle including a locally-made gun,” he said.

However, Benue Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said she had not received details of the incident.

