LASU’s graduating students with 4.5 CGPA, above to get 50% school fees refund, says VC

As a way of encouraging students of the institution, authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU) said, on Monday, that any student who scores 4.5 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) and above will have a refund of 50 per cent of their school fees.

The CGPA is what is used to compute the results of students from part one to the final year and the maximum a student can attain in any institution is 5.0.

However, the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Professor Mrs Ibijoke Olatunji-Bello, who announced this in a statement posted on the Twitter handle of LASU on Monday, said the police will take effect at the end of this academic session.

She gave the hint just as the students of the institution began the second-semester examination in the institution. The second semester is popularly known as the rain semester.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





According to her statement: “My dear world-class students, as you commence your rain semester examination today, I congratulate you for coming this far in the session. Kudos to you for keeping the faith.

“I am confident that our faculty members have done their best in preparing you for the examination and it is now up to you to commit yourself to your studies and give your best in the assessments. Be reminded that the university has zero-tolerance for examination malpractices.

“I, therefore, urge you to conduct yourself honourably throughout the process. As I promised when I assumed leadership of this institution, every scholar with a CGPA of 4.5 points will be rewarded with a refund of 50% of their school fees.

“That policy will take effect from the end of this session. Therefore, I challenge you to strive for excellence in order to be one of the best.

“I pray that you will all pass in flying colours and have a hitch-free end to the semester. Amen. We are LASU, we are great.”

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

LASU’s graduating students with 4.5 CGPA, above to get 50% school fees refund, says VC