LASU warns staff, students against presentation of fake medical reports

THE authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given stern warning to members of staff and students of the university to desist from presenting fake medical reports to the university for the purpose of defrauding the system.

The school said it had detected that such practice had existed for some years and had issued warnings severally against it, but it still persists despite the warnings.

The university gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen by the university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, recently.

It said the current warning would be the last to be issued by the university as any worker or student found culpable henceforth would certainly face the consequences of their actions.

According to the statement, any medical report from outside the university system that is submitted to the university at any faculty for one purpose or the other will be subjected to verification by the university’s health centre before such documents can be binding on the university.

The management explained that the presentation of fake medical reports for any purpose is tantamount to presentation of false documents to gain undue advantage from the system, and the practice is punishable under the rules and regulations of the university.

