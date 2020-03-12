LASU develops apps to fight carbon emission in vehicles

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has developed a technology device capable of measuring the level of carbon monoxide emission from vehicles.

The device is to be attached to the dashboard of a vehicle to perform the function.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, gave the hint when he led a delegation from the institution on a visit to the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) at Alausa in Ikeja, recently.

According to him, the device would help the agency not only to monitor and regulate the emission of carbon monoxide by motorists but also to apply an appropriate sanction to rule defaulters.

The vice-chancellor, a Professor of Environmental Law, said it is only in a healthy and friendly environment devoid of pollution that meaningful economic activities and people well-beings could be guaranteed.

Making money no matter how much in an unhealthy environment, he stressed, is a time bomb for all living and non-living beings in such environment, hence the need to live and work in a sustained healthy environment.

While listing staff capacity building, research activities, emission compliance monitoring, risk assessment and technology transfer as areas where both LASEPA and LASU could partner, he said such partnership would enhance the effectiveness of former in discharging its responsibilities of protecting the environment.

He also asked the environmental agency to sustain its regulatory campaign on noise pollution in the state, saying the noisy environment is injurious to peoples’ health.

In her response, the host and general manager of LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasewe, expressed delight at the visit, saying it would really yield positive fruits for both institutions and the state in general.

While promising to adopt LASU apps on emission control on vehicles, she said the agency is seriously promoting the use of disuse clothes to make bags as an alternative to polythene which doesn’t decompose.

She said the bags are suitable for use in all places including on campuses.

In another development, the non-academic staff member of the university, Mr Jeariogbe Olaniyi, has won one-week sponsorship study tour to Switzerland.

He won the all-expenses-paid award instituted by the Nigerian International Model United Nations (NITIMUN) based on his hard-work and impact on the youth.

Jeariogbe, who is the head of media relations of the university and two-time winner of NITIMUN’s best staff adviser of the year, 2017 and 2019 would go for the study tour next month.