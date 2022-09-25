LASTMA warns drivers of ‘LagosRide’ against disobeying traffic laws

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned operators/drivers of ‘LagosRide’ Taxi across the state to obey the State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, saying that the agency shall continue to apply the full weight of the Law on motorists found contravening any sections of the Traffic Laws.

LASTMA said the warning became very imperative to check excesses of these operators/drivers who do not usually consider the safety of other road users, among others.

General Manager of the Agency, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, gave this warning over the weekend when top management of Ibile Holdings Limited (owners of ‘LagosRide’ Taxi) led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Abiodun Amokomowo, paid a working visit to LASTMA Headquarters at Oshodi, Lagos.

Oreagba said the warning became very imperative to check the

impunity of the affected concerning their penchant for disregarding traffic law while on the road, which he noted was becoming alarming.

“Let me state here clearly that impunity of drivers of these ‘LagosRide’ Taxi driving on BRT corridors/obstructions on major roads is becoming alarming and as a responsible and responsive agency of government, we would no longer condone their recklessness as we shall continue to apply the full weight of the Law on motorists found contravening any sections of the Traffic Laws,” he warned.

The LASTMA boss, however, commended the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Ibile Holdings Limited for this wonderful initiative at creating jobs for the unemployed in society.

Earlier in his address, Mr Abiodun Amokomowo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ibile Holdings Limited, said the company is an investment company of the Lagos State government created to spur its economic growth by supporting commerce, viable and strategic industries that are crucial to the socio-economic development of the state.

He stated that as a way of ensuring the safety of riders and passengers, each ‘LagosRide’ Taxi was installed with a full security gadget, including a 360 dashboard camera that would give 24-hours auto visual feeds to the control centre in case of any emergency.

Amokomowo maintained that each driver of ‘LagosRide’ Taxi went through a full verification exercise which includes Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) I.D Cards, medical history, verification of NIN and Lagos resident registration numbers and other background checks before being considered for the ‘Lease-To-Own’ Taxi scheme.

He commended the management of LASTMA and all field officers for the wonderful job they were doing in ensuring proper management and control of traffic on Lagos roads.

