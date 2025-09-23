Metro

Lakurawa will be defeated soon — NSCDC

AYODELE AJOGE
logo of NCDSC

The Kebbi State Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence and Security Corps (NSCDC), Kabiru Abubakar Alkamawa, has assured the government and people of Kebbi State that the insecurity currently plaguing the state will soon fizzled out.

Alkamawa stated this on Monday during an interview with journalists in his office shortly after the occasion marking this year’s International Day of Peace.

He admitted that Kebbi state is facing security challenges emanating from the Lakurawa infiltration of the state in recent times. The NSCDC said the Lakurawa would be confronted head-on and would be flushed out of the State in no distant future.

The NSCDC Commander hinged his assurance on the fact that the Kebbi State government has provided his command with all the necessary support and other security operatives, all it takes to keep Kebbi State safe.

He urged all the communities where these challenges are prevalent to be patient with security operatives, noting that the state government has provided them with necessary support; all that is needed from them is to provide the necessary information about the bandits.

Earlier in his speech at the occasion, the Commandant said, Act now for a peaceful world is a call to action and a guiding principles which remind us that peace is not just a mere absence of conflicts, but the presence of justice, equality and mutual respect.”

Expressing that ”peace begins with us, our families, neighbours, workplace and institutions, when we promote dialogue over division, cooperation over confrontation and compassion over hatred, we are laying the foundations for a more peaceful society.”

