Oyo CJ, AG, AGF Fagbemi, others eulogise late Justice Popoola at special court session

…he was a man of rare gifts – Fagbemi

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice I. S. Yerima; the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and the Attorney-General of Oyo State and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Abiodun Aikomo, were among the numerous dignitaries who poured endless encomiums on the late former Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Stephen Laoye Popoola, at a special court session held in his honour at the Oyo State High Court.

In his tribute at the special court session at the weekend, Fagbemi (SAN) described the late Justice Popoola as a man whose journey through law, public service and mentorship left an indelible Mark on the Nigerian judiciary and the People of Oyo State, especially Saki, his hometown.

Fagbemi said Justice Popoola was blessed with the rare gift of discernment and had a special gift to identify talents and push them to become formidable, saying he was one of such talents who, in turn, has also mentored his own son, who is now a senior advocate and a leading partner in Lateef Fagbemi and Co.

The AGF said: “His Lordship was blessed with so many rare gifts for discerning talents and nurturing them to fruition of which was that he was not just a teacher and mentor alone, but was a father and guardian. He was instrumental to who I am today. His life was a bridge between tradition and modernity. His was a brilliant, fearless, courageous, smart and infectiously confident personality.

“He inspired Justice Kayode Ariwoola to study law and later became the Chief Justice of Nigeria. And he had the opportunity of welcoming him (Ariwoola) to the bench precisely ten years after his own elevation in 1982.”

Fagbemi noted that Justice Popoola would “be remembered for his life at service, sacrifice, steadfast dedication to the ideals of justice, which is a legacy he enjoins every learned silk to pride in and the path he has paved for generations to come.”

In her speech, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo S. Yerima, celebrated the late Justice Popoola, saying he was a man who went all out to give pure justice to the truly deserving without anything in return.

Justice Yerima, who presided the session, noted that the late jurist was a man of high-level knowledge and prayed God to console his family and urged that his legacies should be emulated for the law profession to keep thriving.

The Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Abiodun Aikomo, in his tribute, said Justice Popoola was a rare gem whose life of service was guided by integrity and marked by distinction, and added that “he was committed to uplift others and uphold the highest ideas.”

Aikomo said: “No wonder Governor Seyi Makinde honoured him with the Chairmanship of the seven-man committee to review the accounts at local government areas and local council development areas even after retirement, a role he executed with the same zeal and excellence that defined his entire career.”

He said his extraordinary life should be celebrated and that all stakeholders in the Nigerian judiciary should draw from the well of his achievements, integrity and unwavering commitment to justice.

The event was attended by representatives of the Body of Benchers, Chief Niyi Akintola SAN, NBA Chairman at Ogbomosho, Oyo/Ibadan and Saki, who all eulogised and praised the late Justice Popoola, whose words and advice helped shape the Association into what it is today, especially the Oyo town NBA.

Speaking at the valedictory session on behalf of his family, Mr. Olarenwaju Popoola thanked the Oyo State Judiciary for the court session to honour his father and promised to uphold his legacies, which he said he had laid down for them as father, mentor and a great jurist.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

