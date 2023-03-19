Segun Kasali – Lagos

The Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos State, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, has debunked news making rounds that Arise News Crew was attacked at Elegushi Palace.

Prince Olanrewaju, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune on Saturday in Lagos, said it was an argument between one of the transferred voters in Ikate and one of the Arise News tv crew over the flying of drone.

Olanrewaju said that this led to a serious argument that warranted his intervention and the Aro if Ikate land.

While noting that they rescued the situation and reported to the police station immediately, The Commissioner noted that the incident happened 500 meters away from the Oba’s Palace, questioning how the monarch would have known.

He, therefore, described the issue as defamation of character and a threat to life, adding that there are now trending negative comments against the Oba, who knows nothing about it.

“I was at the entrance of Ikate overseeing vote counting in one of our units. I saw a guy who is one of the transferred voters dragging with one Arise Tv crew over the fact that you are flying drone over people’s property without informing them.

“That led to serious argument. At the point of dragging the control and they started fighting. Immediately i saw them, chief bakare and i intervened and tried as much as possible to bring the situation down and that drone was given to a Policeman in one of the polling units.

“So, we rescued the situation and led them to the police station. We told the DPO our story and they told theirs but not different from what we said.

“At that point, we saw the news on Arise Tv that Arise News crew was attacked at Oba Elegushi Palace.

“Meanwhile, the incident happened at Healthcentre, which is about 500 metres to the Palace.

“The event did not even transpired in the palace of oba elegushi. The Kabiyesi dont even know what happened there.

“My own vehicle and that Aro of Ikate land, Chief Bakare’ s were shown but we were the one who arrested that situation. So, why then did you blacklisted my vehicle and put my life at risk.

“This is a case of defamation of character on the part of the family and threat to life and they are now treating negative comment against the Oba, who knows nothing about it.” He said

Speaking also, Aro Oba Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Chief Olalekan Bakare expressed

surprised at the news on Arise News that the crew had been hijacked at Oba Elegushi Palace and spreading false information.

He described such as completely unfair not only to the rest of us but including Oba Saheed Ademola.

