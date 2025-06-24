Lagos unveils digital addressing system for house numbering

Lagos State Government on Tuesday launched a digital addressing system to ensure ease of doing business, create more access to critical services and improve revenue for the state.

The Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Babatunde Olajide, made this known at a press conference which place at Alausa, Ikeja, saying that the digital addressing system, also known as the Lagos Identifier Programme, which would formally become operational by July 1, would help in different sectors, including housing, transportation, e-cab hailing service, security, emergency response, taxation and planning.

Olajide said the technology had not only made Lagos a smart state, but would have real life impact on people and the government’s ability to respond to residents’ needs.

Olajide, who said the system would come into effect on July 1, 2025, with Ikeja Local Government, where 23,000 property that would be numbered, noted that the production of the digital house number and the installation would be carried out by agencies of the state in conjunction with the technical partner.

He said the operation would move into other local councils within the state gradually after completing the exercise in Ikeja Local Council, adding that the system would use QR-code technology embedded in digital plates, allowing residents and service providers to scan and access vital information about each property.

According to him, the project could not have come at a better time, saying that if the Lagos State government got it right, other states would use it as a case study to adopt, even as he enjoined all property owners whose property had been subdivided to come forward for re- identification.

“This system will have a real-life impact not just on businesses and government services, but on the everyday lives of Lagosians. From faster emergency response to improved tax administration and planning, the benefits are broad-based.

“We are advising all property owners whose properties had been subdivided to come forward for re identification,” Olajide said.

Also speaking, a technical partner, Mr. Yinka Adesiyan, explained that every street and house would have their name and number embedded in bar codes with various information accessible to residents by scanning the codes.

This was just as he noted that the technology also aligned with global smart city trends, saying that it would position Lagos as a leader in urban digital innovation.

“This code will serve as a digital gateway to access location-specific information. With a simple scan, residents, delivery agents, and emergency services can pinpoint locations faster and more accurately,” he said.

