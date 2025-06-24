Israel attacks: We’ve lost 610 people, 4,700 wounded in 12 days — Iran

Iran on Tuesday said a total of 610 civilians had been killed and over 4,700 injured since the outbreak of war with Israel on June 13.

“They are all civilians,” health ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said, announcing an updated casualty figure from an earlier toll of more than 400 dead and 3,056 wounded.

“Over the past 12 days, hospitals… have been confronted with extremely harrowing scenes,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

According to the ministry, those killed in the Israeli strikes included 13 children, with the youngest victim just two months old, as well as five doctors and rescue workers.

It added that seven hospitals and nine ambulances had also been damaged in the course of the attacks.

Tribune Online reports that United States President Donald Trump, late Monday, announced a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, signalling an imminent end to the 12-day conflict that has drawn global concern.

According to the president in a statement, both nations have committed to a phased ceasefire beginning in six hours, with Iran expected to initiate the truce.

He noted that Israel will follow with its cessation of hostilities after 12 hours. The agreement stipulates that each side will maintain peace and mutual respect during the other’s ceasefire period.

However, there have been reports of attacks by Iran on Israel a few hours after Trump announced the ceasefire agreement between the two nations.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE