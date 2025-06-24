PDP NWC crisis: Damagum, govs in closed-door meeting with INEC

Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum is in a closed-door meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu and the Commission National Commissioners.

The PDP chairman Damagum led Bala Mohammed, Seyi Makinde, Caleb Mutfwang, Dauda Lawal; the Governors of Bauchi, Oyo and Plateau states, respectively to the INEC closed-door meeting.

He was also accompanied by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Senate Minority Leader, Abba Morro and former vice-presidential candidate, Senator Ben Obi, amongst others.

Damagum in his remarks before the meeting dissolved into closed door session said the meeting, at the instance of the main opposition party was to seek clarification on why the electoral umpire maintained that it could not proceed with its 100th NEC meeting scheduled for June 30th.

The Commission in its response to a letter of Notification of the scheduled NEC from the PDP National Secretariat, noted that the letter signed by Damagum ought to have been signed jointly by both the national chairman and secretary.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that the duo of Samuel Anyanwu and Udeh Okoye have been parading themselves as National Secretary of the party.

Details later…

