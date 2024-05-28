In its effort at providing a safe, conducive, efficient, and economically viable transport system for citizens and residents, the Lagos State Government has pioneered a comprehensive and futuristic transport management and operation system in the country with the unveiling of Lagos State Transport Policy on Tuesday.

Unveiling the 15-year programme, which has a five-year review cycle, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the policy as “built on a foundation of inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation.”

According to the Lagos State Governor,

“This transport policy embodies our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation options for all residents, regardless of their socio-economic status or location within the state. Moreover, it emphasizes the integration of our various modes of transport system.”

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idris Hamzat, said the policy is “a culmination of rigorous planning, meticulous research and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of our people through efficient, sustainable and accessible transportation.

“Today, as we unveil the Lagos State Transport Policy, we are laying down a comprehensive framework that will guide the continued development and regulation of our transportation sector. This policy encompasses the Integrated Multi-Modal Transport Systems that ensure seamless connectivity between road, rail, and water transport modes.

“It will also encourage sustainable practices by promoting environmentally friendly transportation options to reduce our carbon footprint. We are committed to implementing rigorous safety protocols to protect our commuters.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we aim to enhance traffic management and service delivery. Our goal is to ensure that the transportation system remains accessible and affordable for all residents, including the elderly and those with disabilities.”

He noted that over time, the state’s transport sector challenges have ranged from traffic congestion to pollution and inadequate infrastructure, amongst others, adding, however, that they presented opportunities for innovation and transformation.

The Governor listed key achievements in the transportation sector including the significant expansion and rehabilitation of some road networks and ongoing efforts to further extend and rehabilitate additional routes to guarantee enhanced traffic efficiency.

“These included the ongoing construction of the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge to reduce travel time and enhance accessibility throughout Ikeja and surroundings; the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT), with the Blue rail line having already transported over one million passengers since it began, while the Red Line will transport 500,000 passengers per day when it starts.

“Also, with a revitalised water transport infrastructure through strategic investments in modern ferries and upgraded terminals, both the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) now alleviate congestion on the roads as dependable alternatives, while LAGFERRY has transported approximately two million passengers across Lagos Inland Waterways.

“Excitingly, tomorrow we will be commissioning 15 out of the 25 new boats we are building to add to our fleet, proudly manufactured right here in Lagos through a Public-Private Partnership. These additions, coupled with our existing fleet, will further improve our water transport system, enhancing accessibility and convenience for all.

“Furthermore, we have expanded the fleet of our high-capacity and medium-capacity buses, increasing the total to 335 buses; and offering fares that are more economical compared to other modes of public transportation. These buses have served over 51 million passengers in the past four years,” the Lagos State Governor added.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwasegun Osiyemi, said the transport policy was a “significant milestone in the States collective journey towards a more efficient, safe, affordable and sustainable transportation system for all Lagosians.

He noted that transportation, being the backbone of any thriving metropolis, especially with Lagos as Africa’s largest city and economic hub, roads, waterways, railways, and air routes are the arteries through which the lifeblood of the city flows, connecting communities, facilitating commerce and enabling progress.

Similarly, Dr George Banjo, who reviewed the policy, said it provided for a comprehensive and integrated and intermodal transport system, alongside infrastructure financing, private participation openings, legislative and legal concerns, among others.