Lagos PDP effectively playing opposition role ― Abayomi Kuye

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Abayomi Kuye, has said that the Lagos State chapter of the party is effectively delivering its role as opposition party, positing that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was seriously feeling the impact of the role being played by it in the state.

Kuye, who is former member, South-West Caretaker Committee of PDP, said this while speaking with newsmen, even as he predicted that, come 2023, the party would defeat APC in Lagos and also take over power at the centre, adding: “I’m quite sure that we are going to overrun APC at the centre and the same thing is going to happen in Lagos.”

The party chieftain, while maintaining that Lagos PDP was actually discharging its duties as opposition platform, pointed at the recent defection of Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr AbdulAzzez Olajide Adediran, and his terming supporters to PDP, declaring that APC in Lagos knew and could attest to the opposition role of PDP in the state.

“We are playing the role and you don’t know what brought Jandor to PDP. We have our workings as opposition and APC is feeling it very seriously. Maybe you don’t feel it but if you ask them they will tell you. If you want to know more ask Joe Igbokwe he will tell you,” he said.

On the 2023 general election, Chief Kuye insisted that it would not be the same story, saying that PDP would form the new government in Lagos based on the love Lagosians have for the party.

“Regardless of who is coming to our party, we are on the ground in Lagos. We have our men and people and Lagosians want us,” he said.

