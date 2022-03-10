Zone national secretary position to South-East, IPN urges APC
Indigenous People of Nigeria (IPN) has called on all the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially those who hail from the South-East, to resist the attempt to deny the region the position of National Secretary, as it heads to its planned convention.
According to the Convener of the Indigenous People of Nigeria (IMP), Mazi Nnamdi Iroegbu, the zoning formula for the national leadership of the APC positions did not sink well with the inclusion of the South East.
He said, “We the Indigenous People, therefore, frown seriously against this, and urge the party to take necessary steps towards the correction before the Convention.”
According to him, members of the leadership of the Igbo nation in the party should champion the campaign to rescind the decision to zone National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress to the Southwest and zone it to the South East as part of the ruling party promotion of inclusiveness of the region in the greater Nigeria Project under the APC.
He said that “Going by the zoning arrangement made public by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, H.E Sani Bello, the position of National Chairman is zoned to the North Central, Deputy Chairman North, to the Northwest, Deputy Chairman South to South East, and National Secretary to South West.
“We observe that this zoning arrangement of political positions under the ruling APC is unjust to a section of the country, specifically, the Southeast. We view it disheartening that the APC is toying with the unity and oneness of Nigeria.”
Iroegbu continued that: “Indeed, the manifold imbalance clearly manifests that the APC does not care about Nigeria’s unity, and one dares say that this move is very dangerous and portends danger to Nigeria’s corporate existence.
“Needless to say that this is an unjust treatment so provocative and vindictive that immediate redress is required. Failure on the part of APC to correct the wrong treatment amounts to deepening the South East alienation and further threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.
“IPN calls on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly, leaders of Southeast in APC, to reject in its entirety the proposed zoning formula as made by the Acting Caretaker Chairman, and immediately commence engagement to rectify it so as to bring a sense of belonging to Nigerians from the Southeast.
“The insecurity, uprising, agitations and calls for secession from the Southeast is clearly due to the injustice meted against the people of the zone.
“We honestly, call on the National leadership and stakeholders of Southeast to rescind their decision and zone the position of National Secretary to the Southeast, just as PDP has done
“We also expect that the party will go further to ensure that the next presidential candidate of the APC should come from the Southeast in the Spirit of Justice, equity and fairness,” Iroegbu maintained.
