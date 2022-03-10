Foundation empowers Uyo girls with life skills, charges FG on SDGs implementation

The Nsentip Twins Foundation teaches Uyo girls life skills and empowers them with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) training through its Girls Community for Change (GCC) initiative.

This was made known by the founders of the foundation, Uforo and Eduek Nsentip, who are nineteen-year-old twin sisters and medical students of the University of Uyo.

According to the sisters, the training will hold this Sunday; but the eight-month GCC empowerment initiative has been on since last December and will end in July.

Uforo stated that the GCC is for girls aged 12 – 25 years, and it aims at equipping them with basic life skills, self-defence (Shotokan Karate), security, self-advocacy, and entrepreneurial skills with the purpose of tackling problems such as period poverty, inaccessibility to quality education, substandard education for social change, inequality, gender-based violence (GBV), mental health and other issues relating to girls development.

“Also, we are working towards sponsoring girls who cannot access quality education in order for them to achieve their career and educational goals,” Uforo said.

Eduek, on the other hand, stated that their latest work on activism is a petition on the ‘Inclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in educational curriculum globally’.

“We have reached over 9000 signatures from some United Nations officials, celebrity activists, change-makers, to mention a few, which is an evidence that everyone is in need of positive change,” Eduek added.

Uforo seized the opportunity to charge the Federal Government to be serious with girls and women’s development through intentional and implementable programmes that are in line with the UNSDGs.

Eduek enjoined the government to give girls access to quality education. She charged the government to formulate and implement more policies to end violence, child marriage and sexual assault against girls and women.

“The government should increase the number of women in the workforce and in the seat of leadership in order to achieve more development,” Eduek added.