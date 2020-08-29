LAGOS HELICOPTER CRASH: We heard a sudden loud sound from the building —Residents

Some residents of Salvation Road in Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos expressed shock over the crash of the helicopter into the building, thanking God for saving their lives. The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the scene of the incident on Friday called for proper maintenance of aircraft before flying.

Mrs Grace Awolaja, a resident told NAN that it was shocking and surprising to experience such an unexpected incident. According to Awolaja, the helicopter was seen hovering in the sky for some minutes before crashing into the building.

“We thank God that nobody was affected in the building but l learnt that the pilot and two people died,’’ Awolaja said. Another resident, Alhaji Saliu Bamidele, suggested that engine seizure might be responsible for the crash. Bamidele said that the helicopter crashed at the back of house No. 16, Salvation Road, damaging two cars and the fence of the building.

Mr Mark Okeke, a fabric shop owner in front of the building, told NAN that the helicopter was sighted in the air struggling to crash-land in the canal but “suddenly pick up and faced the building’’. “We just heard a loud sound with heavy dust from the house.

“Many occupants of the building were not at home,” he said. The Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed that the helicopter belonged to Quorum Aviation Ltd. Ibrahim said that the incident occurred at about 12.47 p.m.

He confirmed that two persons died immediately while one person was taken to the intensive Care Unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). “The helicopter, Bell 206 with registration number 5N-BQW, which was returning from training in Port Harcourt crashed into a building at No. 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja,’’ Farinloye said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr. Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate …