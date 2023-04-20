Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said his administration is resolved to partner with would-be investors and distribution companies (DisCos) on sustainable power in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated this during a courtesy visit by the Board of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and its investor group, WPG, at Lagos House, Marina, led by the Chairman, Board of EKEDC, Mr. Dere Otubu.

The governor said his administration would continue to collaborate with investors to improve power generation, transmission and distribution in the state, as well as ensuring that quality power supply was provided for Lagos residents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who noted that both the public and private sectors involved in the provision of electricity to consumers in the country cannot give reasons for lapses, expressed worry that so much money had been invested in the sector, calling on DisCos to get it right for economic activities to take a positive shape.

Lagos State Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Lere Odusote, who gave a brief on the State’s plan for the Energy sector, said the administration had mapped out a Universal Electricity Supply plan on the short, medium and long-term basis aimed at improving transmission and distribution of power.

The commissioner said there was a plan to create a one-stop shop in the Lagos State Ministry of Energy for easy access.

Chairman, Board of Eko Distribution Company, Otubu, in his earlier, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his developmental strides in Lagos State, and victory at the last general elections, and said his company was seeking partnership with the state government to improve power generation, transmission and distribution.

“We know and appreciate that Your Excellency (Governor Sanwo-Olu) recognises the need to collaborate with NERC and necessary stakeholders to achieve the great goal of improving power supply to the citizens of Lagos State, hence, we urge your good administration to kindly work with all necessary stakeholders within the power sector to develop a very workable policy and legal regime for this to be achieved,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Dr. Tinuade Sanda, said that it was necessary for her organisation to re-establish a relationship with Lagos State government for a smooth operation forthwith.

Sanda, who emphasised the need for a good working relationship with the Lagos State government, applauded the roles played by the Sanwo-Olu administration in ensuring legislation that backs the decentralization of power in Nigeria.

She also commended the governor for gender balance government by being deliberate in his appointment of many females into the State Executive Council (SEC), as well as heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Lagos State.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE