THE Lagos State Government and a waste management company based in Ghana, Jospong Group, on Monday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to treat solid and liquid in the state.

The MOU which was initialled by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab and Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Agyepong, will among others establish a Material Recovery Facility to reduce downstream pressure (waste disposal volume) at landfills.

The MOU will also involve putting in place a Compact /Mobile Transfer loading stations to replace current stationary plants and reduce waste at pressure points such as markets.

Speaking at the event which took place at Alausa, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab noted that the signing of the MOU is a major milestone in the journey towards transforming the landscape of waste management in Lagos State.

He said it is the responsibility of government, as a steward of the city’s future, to address these challenges head-on.

Wahab said the partnership with the Jospong Group, a leader in environmental and waste management services in Africa, represents a great leap in government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Lagosians through effective waste management.

“As we gather to sign this MOU between the Lagos State Government and the Jospong Group of Ghana; we are not just signing a document; we are inaugurating a partnership that embodies our shared vision for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos” he said

The commissioner said the two bodies will develop integrated solid and liquid waste management facilities that will not only meet the current needs of the city but also anticipate the demands of the growing population.

He said the collaboration will focus on the pillars of technology, advocacy, enforcement, and promotion of circular economy innovations such as recycling, composting, reuse, and waste-to-energy projects.

Also Read: Edo 2024: Philip Shaibu storms PDP HQ, demands certificate of return

He reiterated that these efforts are crucial to reducing the environmental footprint of waste, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable development in Lagos.

He restated that the journey to effective and efficient waste management in the State requires dedication, innovation, and collaboration adding that when managed wisely it will contribute to the economic and environmental health of the city.

Speaking earlier, Executive Chairman, Jospong Group, Dr Agyepong, said the problem of environmental Sanitation is not a matter of convenience but a cornerstone of public health as stipulated by the Sustainable Development Goal No. 6 of Clean Water & Sanitation.