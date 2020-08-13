Lagos govt demolishes over 150 illegal shanties, kiosks, others in Agege

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, on Wednesday, demolished over 150 illegal shanties, kiosks and shop extensions around Arewa Community Central Mosque popularly called ‘Masalashi Alhaja’ in Agege area of Lagos State.

Speaking on the exercise, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP. Olayinka Egbeyemi stated that the demolition exercise became imperative following the degradation of the environment by miscreants and illegal traders, particularly within the vicinity of the mosque.

He disclosed that relevant stakeholders, including Alhaji Musa Muhammad Dogon Kadai, the Sarki of Agege, were notified before the demolition of the illegal shanties and kiosks took place.

According to him “The Mosque had been sealed for over four months due to the attack on officials of the Lagos State COVID-19 Taskforce by some worshippers while enforcing the lockdown directives by the State and Federal Government”.

“The area has since become an eyesore and a security threat to law-abiding residents, including innocent members of the public, as the entire vicinity and the surroundings of the mosque had been occupied by miscreants and illegal traders”, he added.

CSP. Egbeyemi assured members of the public that the Agency will continue to enforce both the Lagos State Environmental Law and Lagos State Traffic Reform Law of 2018 to achieve the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu Cries Out Over Fair Hearing, Lawyer Writes Salami Panel

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has told the Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry that his rights to a fair hearing are being violated. This is contained in a letter written by Magu’s lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, dated August 11, and addressed …

FG To Deduct Money From States Over Double Taxation

THE Federal Government is set to sanction states engaging in double taxation in the country, as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, to deduct money from the source from those states…