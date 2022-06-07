Lagos council launches free cervical screening program

Women have been advised to mobilize for collective actions to prevent death from cervical cancer.

The advice was given by the Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, at a free cervical cancer screening and sensitization program held at the council secretariat on Tuesday in Lagos.

In Nigeria, every year 12,075 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually. Of this number, 7,968 died of the disease which is considered as the most common form of genital cancer.

To end this narrative, the council boss urged women in the state to be screened for cervical cancer, saying, early diagnosis is important to flatten the curve of the most common form of genital cancer in women.

Speaking at the program, Apatira who was represented by the Special Adviser on Health, Hon. Angel Chidi Okoro urged participants to present themselves for periodic pap smear tests to end the ugly narrative and avoidable death associated with it.

He said, “Our goal is to ensure that cervical cancer is eliminated in our society. To achieve this, all women regardless of status, class, race and education background must ensure they are screened at no cost and lead healthier lives. This is the essence of this awareness and cervical cancer screening program.





“Cases of cervical cancer in Nigeria are on the rise. And this is why we are here to create awareness of preventive measures and encourage our women to go for regular cervical cancer screening.

“The prevention of this cancer and other forms of cancers is the focus of our administration to preventing deaths and creating awareness to ensure that our women take appropriate actions to remain safe.”

Wife of the council helmsman, Alhaja Sidikat Aramide Apatira ably represented by the APC LGA women leader, Mrs Olaide Peters, said early detection and treatment are critical to preventing cancer-related deaths.

According to her, awareness of cervical cancer has improved, adding that, more women are taking advantage of free cervical cancer screening each time the opportunity presents itself.

“This is why we must spread the message, mobilize for action and change the narrative through collective actions to ensure that no woman develops cervical cancer, let alone die from it.

“We are also advocating for free screening for all types of cancer in women to encourage more of our women to come forward for testing.

“We will appreciate it if all stakeholders come together to inform and educate our women while also offering access to screening to save more lives and prevent cancer death,” she added.

She however commended the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Primary Healthcare Board for their commitment to eradicating cancer in the state.

