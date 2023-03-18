Subair Mohammed

The Lagos state Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Rabiu Olowo was verbally harassed and assaulted by voters for jumping the queue at the polling unit in Oko-baba, Lagos Mainland.

The Commissioner who arrived Oke-Odo Junior High School, Oko-baba, Oyingbo, to cast his vote at the polling unit 12 was cheered and led by the youths to jump the long queue of voters to be accredited and cast his vote.

Hon. Rabiu who appreciated the honour bestowed insisted on standing in the queue from the end but the youths stood their ground.

Angered by this, a secondary school teacher identified as Mr Akeem protested against the move by the youth.

Akeem insisted the Commissioner must join other voters who have been standing under the scorching sun to cast their vote.

He said, “We have been in the queue for so long. It is out of place for anyone to jump the line while we remain under the sun. Due process must be followed.”

Commissioner Rabiu eventually took a position at the end of the line and accredited and cast his vote.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…

2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others





The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…

I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win

THE taste of victory is particularly sweeter in the aftermath of a series of defeats. We are reminded of this paradox of human life as…