Lagos civil servants from GL14 to below now to remain at home till February 1

Workers in the employ of the Lagos State government are now to stay at home till February 1 as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a further extension of the work-from-home order on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, 18th January 2021, to Monday, 1st February 2021, to curtail the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Saturday, noted that the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as First Responders.
He urged all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued observance of all COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, use of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap and running water as well as the use of hand sanitisers.
Muri-Okunola also stated that the weekly duty rosters should be maintained for effective service delivery by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government.
