Lagos begins pre-festive disinfection of live bird markets

Lagos State government, on Monday, kicked off week-long statewide disinfection and decontamination of 33 major live bird markets across the state, starting from the Awolowo Live Bird Market in Mushin.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, noting that the exercise was aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases as the festive period approach when the demand for live birds increases.

Olusanya listed the markets where the disinfection and decontamination would take place to include: Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin main Live Bird Market, Cairo Live Bird Market, Oshodi, Bolade Live Bird Market, Arena, Olaleye Live Bird Market, Bariga Live Bird Market, Ketu Live Bird Market, Mile 12 Live Bird Market, Tejuosho Live Bird Market, Oyingbo Live Bird Market, Jankara Live Bird Market, Lagos Island and Pelewura Live Bird Market, Lagos Island.

Others are: Oja Oba Live Bird Market, Agege, Abattoir 1 & 2 Live Bird Markets, Idera Live Bird Market, New Garage, Isale Oja Live Bird Market, Agege, Ikotun Live Bird Market, Alayabiagba Live Bird Market, Alaba Suuru Live Bird Market, Agboju Live Bird Market and Festac Live Bird Market.

The commissioner further disclosed that the exercise would also take place at the Ojo Cantonment Live Bird Market, Alaba Rago Live Bird Market, Okokomaiko Live Bird Market, Ejina Live Bird Market, Ikorodu, Sabo Live Bird Market, Ikorodu, Odogunyan Live Bird Market, Ikorodu, Ajah Live Bird Market, Sangotedo Live Bird Market, Akodo Live Bird Market, Arasi Live Bird Market, Ibeju Lekki and Agbalata Live Bird Market, Badagry.

Olusanya enjoined members of the Live Bird Marketers Association of Nigeria and all stakeholders to give their full support and cooperation in order to ensure the success of the exercise.

Meanwhile, President of Live Bird Marketers in Lagos State, Mrs Olushola Osoba, who witnessed the commencement of the exercise, lauded the state government for its continuous support to her members.

Osoba, while noting that the exercise was the fifth this year of its kind that the state government was disinfecting the market, saying the result was that members of her association had recorded low mortality of their birds to avian influenza.

“The Lagos State government is really doing well for us. This year, this is the fifth time the state government will be disinfecting our market for us. Because of this, the mortality rate of our chickens has reduced,” she said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE