Lagos Assembly debunks rumour on passing sharia law

The Lagos State House of Assembly has debunked a report making the rounds on social media that it has secretly passed a sharia law in a deal to get Northern support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidates.

The Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Publicity, Security and Strategy. Hon. Setonji David made this known to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Lawmaker is described as a mere figment of the imagination of the writer and a total lie from the pit of hell even as he stated that he would not have dignified the writer but in order to set the record straight.

According to him, no informed person should believe this lies against the Assembly that is above the common standard of excellence as the news is far from reality.

“Some people are just mischievous. Spreading all sorts of untrue stuff. Is it possible to pass a law under cover? The process of law-making is universal and very open. You cannot pass a law without subjecting it to public hearing in Lagos State,” he said.

The Chairman, therefore, urged the residents of the state and Nigerians as a whole to take the peddlers of the report as illiterate, uninformed, and uneducated people who needed to be schooled about the law-making process.

Setonji added that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a fast-selling product across the country and does not need any law from the state to further endear him to all Nigerians and by the special grace of God would emerge winner of the 2023 Presidential election to the shame of the purveyors of this hate news.

