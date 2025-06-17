Benue govt mobilises support groups to give ‘rousing welcome’ to Tinubu

The Benue State Government has called on registered support groups to begin massive mobilisation ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to the state.

In an official letter dated June 17, 2025, and signed by Hon. Francis U. Ngutswen, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Groups Mobilisation, the directive was given on the instruction of Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia.

The Governor, who is also the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue, asked the groups to ensure a colourful and enthusiastic reception for the President.

According to the letter, support groups are expected to organise a shoulder-to-shoulder procession from the airport to Wurukum Roundabout and then to the Government House in Makurdi.

There, President Tinubu is expected to address a town hall meeting as part of his engagement in the state.

Participation in the reception will be based on strict accreditation, with guidelines on numbers and assigned colours for each group.

Support group leaders were advised to contact the Office of the SSA on Special Groups Mobilisation for further coordination and information.

Ngutswen also conveyed the Governor’s gratitude, thanking the groups for their commitment.

“Kindly accept the Governor’s gratitude for your commitment and be assured of my highest regards and esteem,” the letter read.

The mobilisation effort signals the government’s intention to rally strong grassroots support during President Tinubu’s upcoming visit to Benue State.