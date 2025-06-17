PHOTOS: Tinubu flags off construction of new INEC headquarters annex in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, officially performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new annex building of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja.

This is a significant move toward resolving the Commission’s long-standing space constraints.

The announcement was made via INEC’s official Facebook page, where details and photographs of the event were shared alongside remarks from key stakeholders.

Speaking at the ceremony, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, expressed deep appreciation to the President for personally attending and inaugurating the project.

He described the development as a long-awaited milestone for the electoral body.

“We are glad that the President found time to personally perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the INEC annex building. For a long time, the commission has faced serious challenges with space,” Yakubu said.

According to the Chairman, the current INEC headquarters, inaugurated in December 1997, was initially designed for eight commission members, 10 departments, and about 500 staff.

“Every part of the building is now overstretched — offices, meeting rooms, and spaces for important engagements. We even hold general staff meetings outside the office,” he noted.

To address the growing needs temporarily, INEC resorted to renting additional office spaces in Wuse 2.

He acknowledged the role of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), which has assisted INEC in the past.

In 1991, the FCDA provided office space in Garki when the Commission relocated from Lagos to Abuja and later built the current headquarters.

The new annex building will include modern offices, meeting and conference rooms, a 1,000-seat auditorium, and advanced IT facilities, including an election monitoring and support center.

“This is a very special moment for me personally. After nearly 10 years of trying, the project is finally taking off,” Yakubu said.