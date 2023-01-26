Lagos appoints new TESCOM Chairman, Ariyo out

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mrs Victoria Mopelola Peregrino as Chairman of the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission(TESCOM).

Peregrino, who until now and for two years, a member of the Governing Council, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Noforija- Epe, Lagos, will succeed Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo, whose tenure in that capacity will end on 31st of January.

The Head of Service, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, announced in a statement on Thursday, saying the new appointee would assume duty on February 1st.

According to him, Peregrino is an astute education administrator and she has worked in various capacities in the state’s education sector including as a secondary school principal and a Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary of the state’s Education District One before she retired from the active teaching service some years back.

Muri-Okunola expressed optimism in the new chairman’s knowledge and wealth of experience, saying the government and the governor in particular pose great confidence in her that she would certainly perform creditably in her new role.





He congratulated her and wished her well.