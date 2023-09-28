Lagos State, along with 34 other cities of the world, on Thursday launched the 2023 ‘Inform Women, Transform Lives’ campaign to address the challenges of women having access to adequate information on various sectors such as business, commerce, and domestic violence, among others.

Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while performing the Lagos launch of the campaign tagged: ‘Gender Equality and Inclusivity,’ which took place at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, disclosed that the exercise in partnership with Carter’s Foundation was holding simultaneously with the 34 other participatory cities across the globe.

According to her, the cities are Atlanta, Georgia; Amman, Jordan; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Cape Town, South Africa; Chicago, Illinois; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Dhaka North, Bangladesh; Dublin, Ireland, Guatemala, among others.

Salu-Hundeyin further disclosed that Lagos was the only city chosen in Nigeria by the Carter’s Foundation, sponsors of the campaign, to join the other 12 newly selected this year, saying this was as a result of the governor’s commitment to addressing challenges facing women in the state having won the ‘HE for SHE’ Award in New York, the United States of America in 2022.

The SSG recalled that Lagos State had two months ago, participated in the Carter Centre competition with other 300 cities across the globe and emerged as one of the few cities that got selected for the programme, commended the Ministries of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Information and Strategy, Youths and Social Development, Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Investment, for making it possible for Lagos to be selected.

Justifying the chosen slogan for the programme, ‘Gender Equality and Inclusivity,’ Salu-Hundeyin said the campaign would ensure women can seek and receive information about city services that would benefit them from all tiers of government, irrespective of their status, tribe and religion.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE