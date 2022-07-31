Lagos 2023: APC House of Assembly candidate is our member, PDP Chairman alleges

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikorodu LCDA, Lagos, Hon Olanrewaju Oshin, has alleged that candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the House of Assembly election in Ikorodu constituency 2, Hon Abiodun Moshood Aro, popularly known as AMA is an active member of the opposition party.

In the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), AMA emerged the candidate of the Lagos State House of Assembly for the Ikorodu constituency 2.

AMA, Oshin claimed, as of April 11, 2022, submitted a letter of intent to re-contest for Lagos State House of Assembly seat under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikorodu constituency 2.

He further alleged that AMA remains a bonafide member of the PDP and has not resigned his membership of the party.

Oshin alleged, “AMA is an active member of the PDP in Ward D2, Ikorodu division of the state. He is a card-carrying member of the party with membership registration number 3230425. As the chairman of the party, I am conversant with Mr Abiodun Moshood Aro’s political identity and usual activities as a PDP member in Ward D2 in Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos State. He is one of the party leaders in the division.

AMA submitted a letter of intent to my office to re-contest under Peoples Democratic Party platform as Lagos state House of Assembly PDP aspirant in preparation for the 2023 election in Ikorodu constituency 2 as of April 11, 2022. He is a bonafide member of our party PDP with his name on the party’s membership register. He has not resigned his membership of the party.

Meanwhile, as the party chairman in Ikorodu, I have not received any letter of resignation of membership from AMA or any related information.”

In a similar affidavit filed at the High Court of Lagos State in the Ikorodu Judicial Division by the PDP Ward D2, chairman, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos state, Mr Akeem Daodu, sworn on oath that AMA is an active and financial member of the PDP with membership card number 3230425 in Ward D2.

Daodu declared that AMA is one of the party leaders in the LCDA and has neither officially resigned or renounced his membership of the PDP.

The affidavit dated 25th of July, 2022, read in part, “Mr. Abiodun Moshood Aro is a party leader in my ward in Ward D2, Ijede LCDA, Ikorodu, Lagos state. That Mr Abiodun Moshood Aro informed me of his intention to contest under the Peoples Democratic Party as aspirant for the Lagos State House of Assembly in preparation for the 2023 election in Ikorodu constituency 2.

That by virtue of my position as Ward D2 chairman, I was informed by the Ikorodu Local Government party chairman that Mr Abiodun Moshood Aro has officially declared his intention to run and contest under the People’s Democratic Party as Lagos state House of Assembly aspirant for the PDP in 2023.

That as at this moment, as the party Ward D2 chairman of the PDP in Ikorodu, I have not received any letter of resignation of membership from Mr Abiodun Moshood Aro or any related information. That I make this solemn fact declaration conscientiously believing the same to be true by virtue of the provisions of the Oaths Act.”

Reacting to the allegations, AMA, in an Affidavit dated July 19, 2022, denied being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

AMA claimed to have resigned his membership of the PDP at his former Ward B2 in Imota, Ikorodu, on February 2, 2021 before joining the APC.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.