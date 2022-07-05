LACMON faults Lagos State on abortion guidelines

The Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Men Organisation, otherwise known as LACMON, has faulted the recent guidelines on abortion released by the Lagos State Government.

According to the president of LACMON, Vincent Oriono, the recent directives by the Lagos State Government on abortion is unacceptable. He alleged that critical stakeholders such as churches, mosques, traditional rulers, anti-abortion legal practitioners, anti-abortion medical practitioners, parents, educators and concerned citizens were never consulted or invited in fashioning out acceptable abortion guidelines.

Quoting His Holiness, Pope Francis, Vincent Otiono opined that “abortion is like hiring a hit-man to resolve a problem. It is not right in any form to eliminate a human life to resolve a problem.

“Abortion can damage the long-term physical and emotional health of women who have an abortion.”

He added that “Abortion violates core feminist principles of justice, non-violence and non-discrimination.”

He condemned the move by the Lagos State government as a selfish plot that will give an advantage to some people so that they can continue to exploit women.

He, therefore, advised the government to make necessary consultations with stakeholders before embarking on the directives on abortion.

Noting that the issue of insecurity in the state should be their main priority for now, LACMON urged the government to focus more on providing adequate security for all and sundry in the state.

He said that will be of more benefit to the citizens instead of attempting to make laws encouraging the killing of innocent souls in the womb.