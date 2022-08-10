Kylie Jenner, Jesse Jagz, others celebrate birthdays today August 10

August is indeed filled with celebrations of birthdays of many famous people around the world and this week is no exception. Today, August 10, Jesse Jagz, Kylie Jenner, Antonio Banderas and Wade Barrett celebrate their birthdays

Jesse Jagz

Jesse Garba Abaga (born 10 August 1984), better known as Jesse Jagz, is a Nigerian rapper, record producer and songwriter. He signed a record deal with Chocolate City in 2010 and released his debut studio album Jag of All Tradez that same year. In 2013 he left the label and announced the launch of his independent label, Jagz Nation. He released his second studio album Jagz Nation, Vol.1. Thy Nation Come in 2013; it included singles such as “Redemption”, “Bad Girl”, “Sex & Scotch” and “God on the Mic”. He is the younger brother of popular rapper MI Abaga.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner (born August 10, 1997)[2] is an American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman. She starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021. She has featured in many television soaps as well as music videos.

Antonio Banderas

José Antonio Domínguez Bandera (born 10 August 1960), better known as Antonio Banderas, is a Spanish actor. Known for his work in films of several genres, he has received various accolades, including a Cannes Film Festival Award and a European Film Award, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award, a Tony Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards. His popular movies include; Desperados, Assassins, The mask of Zorro and Original sin.

Wade Barrett

Stuart Alexander Bennett (born 10 August 1980) is an English-American professional wrestling commentator, actor, former professional wrestler, and former bare-knuckle boxer who holds both British and American citizenship. He is currently signed to WWE, where he is a color commentator on the NXT brand under the ring name Wade Barrett. He also featured in movies like I am vengeance, Eliminators and Deadman down.

Waconzy

Obinna Kelvin Anyanwu (born 10 August 1983), better known by stage name Waconzy, is a singer, songwriter, record producer and philanthropist. He is the founder of Dv8 Media and the Waconzy Foundation. He rose to prominence in 2010 with his song “I Celebrate” which appeared on the I Celebrate album. His second album Money Back Guarantee was released in 2013.

