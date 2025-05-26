Kwara youth, Police clash over arrest in Omu Aran

Two persons reportedly sustained serious injuries as youth in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, protested against alleged harassment and arrest by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) of the state police command between Sunday and Monday.

However, the state police command said that five suspects had been arrested in the town over allegations of illicit arms and drug-related activity.

The Tribune gathered from residents that police allegedly raided the town routinely, targeting youths and accusing them of internet fraud.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad often harasses young people in the town, accusing them of being internet fraudsters and demanding large sums of money for their release,” said one of the residents.

According to eyewitness reports, the crisis escalated when officers attempted to arrest several youths during the opening ceremony of a phone shop on Sunday.

“The confrontation turned violent when the youths resisted arrest, prompting police to shoot. In the chaos, two motorcycle riders attempting to flee were involved in an accident,” the source stated.

The incident ignited a protest early Monday morning as angry youths marched to the palace of the town’s traditional ruler to demand justice.

However, they were denied audience, prompting the protesters to burn tyres and vandalise public property.

It was also gathered that normality had returned to the ancient town by Monday evening as a meeting was held at the palace, involving traditional leaders, community elders, youth representatives, and security officials.

In a statement by the police command, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said that a series of coordinated security breaches occurred between Sunday and Monday in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, leading to the arrest of one Azeez ‘Male’ a.k.a A-Z, a notorious drug dealer and suspected arms trafficker.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public of a series of coordinated security breaches which occurred between Sunday, May 25, 2025 in Omu-Aran, Irepodun local government area of the state. At about 1600hrs, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), acting on credible intelligence regarding an illicit arms and drug-related activity, successfully effected the arrest of one Azeez ‘M’ a.k.a A-Z, a notorious drug dealer and suspected arms trafficker.

“However, while conveying the suspect to the station, a mob of irate youths forcefully intercepted the operatives and aided the suspect’s escape. In line with withdrawal protocols, the officers disengaged tactically and returned to base for a threat re-evaluation.

“Soon-after at 1630hrs, the same group mobilized and advanced towards the police station, attempting to breach its perimeter fence. They were swiftly and professionally repelled. The hoodlums later regrouped and proceeded to the Olomu’s Palace, where they set ablaze a motorcycle belonging to the Kabiyesi’s police orderly.

“In another related incident at about 14:00 hours of today 26th May, 2025; a faction of the same irate youths attacked the Olomu Aperan Microfinance Bank. They were armed with stones and other dangerous weapons, vandalizing the bank’s CCTV camera, signboard, and three vehicles parked in the bank’s premises were damaged extensively. Upon the arrival of police reinforcements, they fled the scene of the incident. The Bank staff were safely escorted to the station, as five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo psc mnips, has further ordered intensified patrols and surveillance to forestall a recurrence. While investigations are ongoing, the public is urged to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement, and desist from spreading unverified or false information. The Kwara State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining peace, enforcing the law, and safeguarding lives and property”.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE